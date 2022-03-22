Tip time, network set for Creighton's historic Sweet 16 game

The Creighton women's basketball team will play its historic Sweet 16 game in the later slot on Friday night.
Tenth-seeded CU will face third-seeded Iowa State at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The Bluejays and Cyclones will square off in Greensboro, North Carolina 30 minutes after the South Carolina/North Carolina game, which will tip off a 6. The top-ranked Gamecocks are considered a heavy favorite to advance from the region thanks to a defense that routinely holds foes to 50 or fewer points.
The Cyclones (28-6) play a style similar to Creighton, leaning on sisters Ashley and Audrey Joens - Iowa City natives who spurned hometown Iowa to play in Ames - to shoot 3-pointers. Ashley, a second-team All-American is the school's all-time leading scorer.
Much like CU, ISU is guard-heavy. Emily Ryan (12.8 points 7 assists per game) is one of the top point guards in the Big 12. Although the teams once played annually 1980-2001, CU and ISU have not played since 2008. The Cyclones have won ten straight in the series.
Photos: Creighton women's basketball takes on No. 2 seed Iowa in NCAA tournament
Creighton's Payton Brotzki celebrates with fans after upsetting Iowa during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Carly Bachelor drives to the basket against Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Carly Bachelor attempts a shot over Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Morgan Maly grabs for a rebound against Iowa's Kate Martin during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Molly Mogensen drives to the basket against Iowa's Tomi Taiwo (1) and Caitlin Clark (22) during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Lauren Jensen attempts a 3-pointer against Iowa during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Rachael Saunders blocks a shot from Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Rachael Saunders celebrates a possession arrow for Creighton against Iowa during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Rachael Saunders attempts a shot in traffic against Iowa during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek grabs for a rebound against Iowa's Monika Czinano during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder calls to players against Creighton during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Caitlin Clark (22) and McKenna Warnock (14) guard Creighton's Morgan Maly as she secures a rebound during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Lauren Jensen drives to the basket against Iowa's Kate Martin during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Tatum Rembao looks to pass the ball against Iowa's Kate Martin during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Carly Bachelor reaches for a rebound against Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa fans watch during the final seconds against Creighton during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa governor Kim Reynolds cheers during a timeout during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Morgan Maly defends Iowa's Monika Czinano on the final shot of the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Lauren Jensen attempts a 3-pointer against Iowa during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Lauren Jensen attempts a 3-pointer against Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts to being fouled by Creighton's Molly Mogensen during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek defends a shot by Iowa's Monika Czinano during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Morgan Maly grabs a rebound against Iowa's Kate Martin during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Rachael Saunders (13) celebrates a foul call against Iowa with Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (31) during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans cheer from the stands against Iowa during the second round of the NCAA tournament at Carver Hawkeye-Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A crowd cheers as Creighton's Lauren Jensen gets off the bus as the team arrived back at Creighton University after defeating Iowa to advance to the Sweet 16 on Sunday. Jensen scored the winning basket.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek, left, hugs Juelle Love after arriving back a Creighton University after defeating Iowa to advance to the Sweet 16 on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.