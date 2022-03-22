 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tip time, network set for Creighton's historic Sweet 16 game

  • Updated
The Creighton women's basketball team will play its historic Sweet 16 game in the later slot on Friday night. 

Tenth-seeded CU will face third-seeded Iowa State at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The Bluejays and Cyclones will square off in Greensboro, North Carolina 30 minutes after the South Carolina/North Carolina game, which will tip off a 6. The top-ranked Gamecocks are considered a heavy favorite to advance from the region thanks to a defense that routinely holds foes to 50 or fewer points. 

The Cyclones (28-6) play a style similar to Creighton, leaning on sisters Ashley and Audrey Joens - Iowa City natives who spurned hometown Iowa to play in Ames - to shoot 3-pointers. Ashley, a second-team All-American is the school's all-time leading scorer. 

Much like CU, ISU is guard-heavy. Emily Ryan (12.8 points 7 assists per game) is one of the top point guards in the Big 12. Although the teams once played annually 1980-2001, CU and ISU have not played since 2008. The Cyclones have won ten straight in the series. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

