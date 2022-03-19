Tip time set for Creighton's second round NCAA Tournament game against Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The Creighton women's basketball team will play its second round NCAA Tournament game against Iowa at noon Sunday. ABC will televise the game. It's the only women's Tournament game in that time slot and opposite only the second round Houston/Illinois men's Tournament game on CBS.

The time slot and notoriety is hardly a coincidence. ABC/ESPN will make the broadcast a showcase for Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, Big Ten Player of the Year and one of the primary candidates for national player of the year along with South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, whose Gamecocks are the No. 1 team in the team and the top seed in Iowa's region. South Carolina play on ABC right after Iowa and Creighton do.