 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tip time set for Creighton's second round NCAA Tournament game against Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The Creighton women's basketball team will play its second round NCAA Tournament game against Iowa at noon Sunday. ABC will televise the game. It's the only women's Tournament game in that time slot and opposite only the second round Houston/Illinois men's Tournament game on CBS. 

The time slot and notoriety is hardly a coincidence. ABC/ESPN will make the broadcast a showcase for Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, Big Ten Player of the Year and one of the primary candidates for national player of the year along with South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, whose Gamecocks are the No. 1 team in the team and the top seed in Iowa's region. South Carolina play on ABC right after Iowa and Creighton do. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert