To reach the Sweet 16, Creighton relied on its defense: 'We did a really great job'

Greg McDermott wasn’t worried about how Creighton's poor showing in the Big East title game might impact their chances of making an NCAA tournament run.

He’d seen enough the day before.

CU survived a war of wills in the conference tournament semifinals on March 11 against UConn, which used its physicality and athleticism to ensure the action on the floor had the feel of an alley fight. Nothing came easy for the Jays.

Yet they won. They even faced a five-point deficit with five minutes remaining and rallied to secure a 59-56 victory over a team that had won seven of its last eight.

McDermott brought that game up Monday night, just a few minutes after his team made program history by securing two NCAA tournament wins and reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time since the field expanded in 1985.

Did he see this coming? A Sweet 16?

“I felt good after the UConn game,” McDermott said. “I thought for us to be able to win that game, as well as UConn was playing and to kind of win a rock fight … I really felt good coming into this tournament because of that.”