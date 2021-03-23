To reach the Sweet 16, Creighton relied on its defense: 'We did a really great job'

Greg McDermott wasn’t worried about how Creighton's poor showing in the Big East title game might impact their chances of making an NCAA tournament run.
He’d seen enough the day before.
CU survived a war of wills in the conference tournament semifinals on March 11 against UConn, which used its physicality and athleticism to ensure the action on the floor had the feel of an alley fight. Nothing came easy for the Jays.
Yet they won. They even faced a five-point deficit with five minutes remaining and rallied to secure a 59-56 victory over a team that had won seven of its last eight.
McDermott brought that game up Monday night, just a few minutes after his team made program history by securing two NCAA tournament wins and reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time since the field expanded in 1985.
Did he see this coming? A Sweet 16?
“I felt good after the UConn game,” McDermott said. “I thought for us to be able to win that game, as well as UConn was playing and to kind of win a rock fight … I really felt good coming into this tournament because of that.”
It can be difficult to advance in March for teams not versatile enough to win in different ways. McDermott and the Jays know that better than anyone.
CU entered last week on a three-game NCAA tournament losing streak, and its high-octane offense never got on track in any of those defeats. Baylor, Rhode Island and Kansas State all shut the Jays down.
But in a do-or-die moment against UConn, McDermott saw his players devoted to setting a tone with their tenacity and effort defensively, able to simply find a way to make winning plays in crunch time. He’d witnessed it at times this season and last.
Just not in March.
And yes, the Jays had the 73-48 debacle in the Big East title game against Georgetown, which dampened enthusiasm about CU’s ability to perform to its potential in the NCAA tournament. The worst performance of the year just days before the most important games of the season.
McDermott was already convinced, though. He thought his team could replicate its gritty effort on the main stage in Indianapolis.
Creighton did just that. It held UC Santa Barbara to 38.6% shooting and its third-lowest point total in two months during a 63-62 first-round win Saturday. Two days later, the Jays’ kept Ohio’s offense from getting going — the Bobcats shot a season-low 31.8% and scored their fewest points all year in a 72-58 defeat.
“We really did a great job on two really good offensive teams," McDermott said.
Senior Denzel Mahoney played an integral role in that, lining up opposite the dynamic perimeter playmakers. McDermott mentioned that the Jays can complement Mahoney’s strength and length with Shereef Mitchell’s quickness and peskiness, helping to keep go-to scorers off balance.
Then there’s Christian Bishop’s ability to hard-hedge against ball screens and force dribblers to retreat instead of attack. Damien Jefferson is long and active — he ranked third in steals in Big East play. Marcus Zegarowski and Mitch Ballock have improved their ability to guard in one-on-one settings too.
“They're a lot better defensive team after I played them than I thought coming in,” Ohio coach Jeff Boals said.
He mentioned CU’s physicality, and its experience. Film study didn’t give Boals the full picture.
“They pose a lot of problems,” he said.
On both ends of the floor.