Before he could talk about the game, or (not talk about) the foul, or where Creighton goes from here, Greg McDermott scolded some fans.

That’s how the game of the year in the Big East went for the Bluejays.

There were things reportedly thrown at the Marquette bench toward the end of a brilliant college basketball game Tuesday night.

How bad was it? Mac was steamed. And later stopped at the Marquette locker room to apologize to some on the Eagles’ athletic staff.

“That’s unacceptable,” McDermott said. “We win with class and lose with class. We respect our opponents and we respect the game.

“We appreciate every one of the 18,000-plus that were here tonight but there’s no place for that kind of behavior at Creighton.

“You get upset at the call, that’s my job. But we don’t do that. That’s not what we’re about. I’m just disappointed that it happened and I don’t ever want it to happen again.

“It’s not who we are. It’s not who we’ve ever been and it’s not who we’re going to be.”

On a night of high stakes, emotions bubbled over.

But the Jays need to gather themselves quickly.

Their Big East regular-season title chances essentially ended with the 73-71 loss. They aren’t eliminated yet. But No. 10 Marquette (22-6, 14-3) has a two-game lead over No. 19 CU (18-10, 12-5) and finishes with home games against DePaul and St. John’s and a trip to Butler.

Creighton, meanwhile, travels to Villanova to face a team with momentum after winning at Xavier on Tuesday.

There’s another title still out there. And it’s a big one.

The Jays have never won the Big East tournament in Madison Square Garden. And anytime you hold a trophy and cut down nets in the Garden, it’s suitable for framing. That would be a beautiful banner hanging at CHI Health Center.

But Creighton has work to do to survive the demolition derby at MSG.

First things first: Deep breaths.

That means, yes, getting over the “foul.”

You always hate to see a game of this magnitude and drama end with a foul. But it happens.

It happened late Tuesday night on a call that Creighton fans and Marquette fans will disagree about the rest of the season.

After Ryan Kalkbrenner cut Marquette’s lead to 73-71 with 1.9 seconds left, CU called timeout to set up a defense.

The inbounds pass went to Marquette guard Kam Jones, who fell as the ball was knocked away. But as Kalkbrenner picked up the loose ball, he heard it.

The whistle.

Creighton's Ryan Nembhard, guarding Jones, was called for a foul with 1.7 seconds left.

Was it or wasn’t it?

I saw the replay. Twice. Nembhard might have had his arms on Jones as the ball was inbounded.

After the game, I heard from folks who said it was and folks who said it wasn’t.

McDermott wouldn’t comment. But you know what he thought. Mac almost got teed up arguing.

Certainly the CU side will say that’s not a call you make at that point in the game unless it’s clear there was contact.

My take is always, you make the same call you would make the entire game. Now, was that the case?

Here’s what I know: That call isn’t why Creighton lost this game. And the Jays shouldn’t spend one minute thinking about it.

Frankly, it shouldn’t have come down to that.

Marquette is a heck of a team. But Creighton had the Golden Eagles in their den, in front of 18,006 making extremely loud noises.

The Jays were up 12 in the first half. They were up eight at halftime.

That’s usually good enough. At home.

And throw in a cameo appearance by the Jays’ bench. Fifteen points from the bench. An added bonus. Good stuff.

But there were a couple other 15s that stood out.

One: 15 turnovers by the Jays, including nine in the second half. Give Marquette’s defense credit, but Creighton has to be better than that.

This turnover bugaboo is something the Jays need to solve before March.

The other 15: 15:55 minutes from sophomore Arthur Kaluma, who was not in foul trouble. Kaluma began the night with an exclamation point dunk for Creighton's first basket. And that was his highlight.

Creighton also needs all hands on deck to navigate the rough waters of March.

There’s no shame in this loss. Plenty of pain, yes. Marquette made a few more shots and a few more plays.

This time, Creighton blinked. But there’s still a lot left to feast their eyes on.

