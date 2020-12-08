Tom's Takes: Creighton vs. Kansas left you wanting more

Some thoughts on Creighton-Kansas and an amazing college basketball game:
1. MORE, PLEASE: These two should get together on a regular basis. This was a high-level non-conference college basketball game between two elite teams and they are only three hours apart. No need to go to Maui or the left or east coast. It's right here, driving distance. Now imagine these two playing before sold-out arenas with 16-18,000 yelling at every play. I understand KU plays a top-heavy non-con schedule every year, but I'd like to see this one go home-and-home every three or four years at the minimum. When athletic departments come out of the pandemic, they are going to be limiting spending on travel. Here's a natural big-time series where they can get on a bus. Please. And thank you.
2. JAYS LOSE, JAYS WIN: That's a tough one to lose, but Creighton is going to reap benefits from this game. No surprise that CU could handle itself in a high-level, back-and-forth match of big shots and plays. These are the co-defending Big East champs. They know this level. But facing Bill Self's bunch on their floor the first 10 days of the season is a chore. CU passed the test. The Jays matched KU's performance and poise and everyone thought this game was going into overtime. Creighton's defense and resiliency when things weren't going their way were big. Bill Self's defense is so good, and hounded Marcus Zegarowski, and the Jayhawks won the 50-50 rebounds and loose balls. They were a little tougher. The Jays at times got sped up and blinked with turnovers and missed shots. You can't do that at KU. There were some plays the Jays would like back, some shots Mitch Ballock would like back, but that happens. And certainly the last free throw. One loss doesn't ruin you in college hoops. In fact, it can motivate you. This is the game of team and game the Jays will see deep in the NCAA tourney. They lost, but this looked like a team that can go very deep in March. Or whenever they play the NCAA tourney.
3. DENZEL: It's a good name for a leading man and Denzel Mahoney looks the part so far this season. No doubt that point guard Marcus Zegarowski is the engine and has the star power, but Mahoney looks comfortable taking the big shots — and hitting them. He's already stepping into Ty-Shon Alexander's shoes. Mahoney's emergence coming out of the gate is one of many good looks for the 2020-21 Jays. Role players like Damien Jefferson and Christian Bishop look more aggressive offensively. They've upgraded their presence and impact overall. Throw in Mitch Ballock and this is a team that appears to have more reliable scoring options this season. That's not fair for opposing defenses. Keep an eye on Antwann Jones and freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner. This was a tough game for them inside, but they give Greg McDermott some nice balance inside.
4. TOUGH ONE: You could draw up 100 other ways for CU to lose to Kansas other than Marcus Zegarowski missing a free throw. Especially the third of three free throws after it looked like the Jays got a break when Zegarowski was fouled attempting a three-pointer when he got freshman Jalen Wilson up in the air. This one was headed for overtime, where anything could happen. McDermott said CU's leader was "crushed" and you can only imagine. Nobody prepares or works harder for those situations. This will drive Zegarowski harder, if that's possible. KU played tough defense on the Z-Man, and forced five turnovers, but he fought through it. Ballock will fight back, too. If you told me Ballock would be 2-for-8 on three-point attempts in this homecoming game, I'd say no way. It happened. They'll file it away for later. Meanwhile, there's no danger of them dwelling on this very long. Fred Hoiberg's new-look Huskers are next on Friday night.
