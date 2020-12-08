Tom's Takes: Creighton vs. Kansas left you wanting more

1. MORE, PLEASE: These two should get together on a regular basis. This was a high-level non-conference college basketball game between two elite teams and they are only three hours apart. No need to go to Maui or the left or east coast. It's right here, driving distance. Now imagine these two playing before sold-out arenas with 16-18,000 yelling at every play. I understand KU plays a top-heavy non-con schedule every year, but I'd like to see this one go home-and-home every three or four years at the minimum. When athletic departments come out of the pandemic, they are going to be limiting spending on travel. Here's a natural big-time series where they can get on a bus. Please. And thank you.

2. JAYS LOSE, JAYS WIN: That's a tough one to lose, but Creighton is going to reap benefits from this game. No surprise that CU could handle itself in a high-level, back-and-forth match of big shots and plays. These are the co-defending Big East champs. They know this level. But facing Bill Self's bunch on their floor the first 10 days of the season is a chore. CU passed the test. The Jays matched KU's performance and poise and everyone thought this game was going into overtime. Creighton's defense and resiliency when things weren't going their way were big. Bill Self's defense is so good, and hounded Marcus Zegarowski, and the Jayhawks won the 50-50 rebounds and loose balls. They were a little tougher. The Jays at times got sped up and blinked with turnovers and missed shots. You can't do that at KU. There were some plays the Jays would like back, some shots Mitch Ballock would like back, but that happens. And certainly the last free throw. One loss doesn't ruin you in college hoops. In fact, it can motivate you. This is the game of team and game the Jays will see deep in the NCAA tourney. They lost, but this looked like a team that can go very deep in March. Or whenever they play the NCAA tourney.