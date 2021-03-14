Tom's Takes: March Madness could be especially mad in Creighton's region

It’s all about the Sweet 16 for Creighton.

That road to the second week could get really weird. And friendlier.

If the Bluejays can get past their first-round opponent, UC Santa Barbara, the roadblock to the Sweet 16 could be No. 4 seed Virginia.

Or it could be Ohio U. Or Louisville.

Welcome to the Fauci Bracket of the NCAA’s bubble tournament.

Virginia, which enters the NCAA tourney still defending national champ (2019), had to bow out of last week’s ACC tournament because of a COVID-19 case.

Virginia plans on playing. The NCAA set a Saturday deadline to opt out of the tourney. Virginia didn't notify the NCAA. It's in.

Now the tricky part.

Virginia coach Tony Bennett said Sunday night that the Cavaliers won’t travel to Indianapolis until Friday. Their first-round game against Ohio is Saturday.

According to CBS Sports, Virginia won’t be able to practice until Thursday because of quarantine.

Virginia didn't specify whether it was a player, coach or support staff member who tested positive. CBS reported that it was a player.