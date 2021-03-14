Tom's Takes: March Madness could be especially mad in Creighton's region

It’s all about the Sweet 16 for Creighton.
That road to the second week could get really weird. And friendlier.
If the Bluejays can get past their first-round opponent, UC Santa Barbara, the roadblock to the Sweet 16 could be No. 4 seed Virginia.
Or it could be Ohio U. Or Louisville.
Welcome to the Fauci Bracket of the NCAA’s bubble tournament.
Virginia, which enters the NCAA tourney still defending national champ (2019), had to bow out of last week’s ACC tournament because of a COVID-19 case.
Virginia plans on playing. The NCAA set a Saturday deadline to opt out of the tourney. Virginia didn't notify the NCAA. It's in.
Now the tricky part.
Virginia coach Tony Bennett said Sunday night that the Cavaliers won’t travel to Indianapolis until Friday. Their first-round game against Ohio is Saturday.
According to CBS Sports, Virginia won’t be able to practice until Thursday because of quarantine.
Virginia didn't specify whether it was a player, coach or support staff member who tested positive. CBS reported that it was a player.
The question might be how many players are “close contacts” with the positive test.
NCAA quarantine rules say close contacts must quarantine until after seven straight negative tests.
The NCAA tournament rules also say a team must have a minimum of five players to participate.
Will the Cavs have five players who were not deemed close contacts?
What if there are more positive tests this week?
Meanwhile, Tuesday is the deadline for teams to withdraw from the tournament.
Any team that can’t play will be replaced. According to the NCAA, the “first team out” was Louisville. Virginia beat Louisville 68-58 on March 6.
Creighton, of course, would do well to focus on its own situation. UCSB is no slouch.
And the Jays are coming off a bewildering, lackluster performance against Georgetown in the Big East tournament championship game.
That came one night after looking gritty and tough and focused in beating UConn.
Which Bluejay team will show up Saturday?
For the team’s core group of seniors and veterans, this season has been all about taking the program to its first Sweet 16.
No one will care how it happens.
An NCAA tournament experience that was already going to be different for Creighton might get even more interesting.
