Tre'Shawn Thurman's return to Omaha to play with The Blue Crew 'couldn't be a better situation'

It's been a decade since Tre'Shawn Thurman's game started taking shape at Omaha Central.

Since being a part of Central's dynastic run of seven Class A state basketball titles in eight years, Thurman played four years at Division I and now is in the NBA's G League.

This weekend, Thurman will get the chance to play just up the street from Central at Creighton's Sokol Arena during The Basketball Tournament.

"I love basketball. I just love the game. This couldn't be a better situation — being in Omaha, playing in Omaha, I'm from Omaha, I know the guys," Thurman said following Monday's practice with the Omaha Blue Crew.

The Blue Crew is one of eight teams that will compete at Sokol this weekend. TBT is a 64-team tournament with a $1 million winner-take-all prize. First-round games are Saturday, semifinals Sunday and the final Tuesday. The Omaha bracket winner advances to play a final eight game in Wichita.

The Blue Crew primarily is made up of former Creighton players, but there's certainly a Central element to it. The Blue Crew coach is former Central guard Josh Jones and the team includes former Central players Thurman and Deverell Biggs.

Thurman said Jones, who starred for Central during the early part of its title run, has been a mentor for him.

"I've known Tre'Shawn since he was in middle school," Jones said. "Being from the same turf, we're cut from the same cloth."

Thurman hoped to play Jones and the Blue Crew in last year's TBT, but a shoulder injury kept him sidelined. Jones said Thurman, a 6-foot-7 forward, brings a certain element to the team.

"I think it means a lot because our offense is similar to what we ran at Central. Tre'Shawn has been in the gym relentlessly since he watched us play last year," Jones said. "He's gotten a lot better. He's hungry and we think he'll be a hybrid asset to help us win."

Thurman started for three seasons at UNO, scoring more than 1,100 points before finishing his collegiate career at Nevada in 2019. He's played in the G League since then, averaging 7.1 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Sacramento Kings' affiliate last season.

"I'm just trying to carve out a career," Thurman said. "It's been fun, it's been a learning experience just being around an NBA environment, NBA guys, NBA facilities."

The 26-year-old Thurman showed his improved 3-point range during Monday's practice. He said his decision-making with the ball also has improved. He dropped 25 pounds after his season at Nevada and added "it's different how I take care of my body, how I approach the game in general."

He also said these days there's more avenues than just the draft to reach the NBA. That's a level he still hopes to reach.

"You need to be ready for that opportunity," he said.

Autograph sessions

Four current Creighton Bluejays will have an autograph session prior to the Blue Crew's opening-round game Saturday.

Returning starters Trey Alexander, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Arthur Kaluma as well as transfer Baylor Scheierman, who was the Summit League player of the year, will sign autographs from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fans interested in autographs need a ticket to the evening session of TBT. That session's first game is between Always Us, primarily former University of Oregon players, and the Jackson (Tenn.) Underdawgs. Omaha Blue Crew and Team Overtime then play at 7 p.m.

Tickets for each TBT session are $20 and are on sale at Ticketmaster.