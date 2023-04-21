Creighton guard Trey Alexander is entering his name in the NBA draft while retaining his college eligibility, he announced via social media Friday afternoon.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to pursue my dream of playing at the next level, and I’m excited for this process,” Alexander said. “Thank you to my family, friends, coaches at CU and back in Oklahoma, and especially all of you Jays fans for helping me get to this point.”

Alexander averaged 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists through 32.1 minutes during his sophomore season, doubling his production from his freshman season and starting every game. With Ryan Nembhard gone after transferring to Gonzaga, Alexander is expected to be depended on even further should he return.

An All-Big East honorable mention pick this past season, Alexander can approach All-Big East first team territory with another scoring leap.

While his teammates, namely Arthur Kaluma and Baylor Scheierman, popped up prominently on mock drafts throughout the season, Alexander caught eyes here and there himself. Many see him as someone who could benefit from another season and plant his feet as a first rounder in the 2024 NBA draft cycle.

Nevertheless, he’ll get feedback this summer before making a decision on whether he’ll opt to turn pro or hold off for another year.