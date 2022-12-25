Trey Alexander erupts for 32 points to push Creighton over DePaul in Christmas matchup

After the first 3, Trey Alexander’s head swiveled toward the DePaul bench. He made sure to tune into the chirping he heard. He’d turn that way again after hitting another one just two minutes later.

Alexander eventually went silent. There wasn’t much more the Blue Demons could say to elicit a response from him.

Shot after shot continued to fall for Alexander, who looked unguardable in his career-high 32-point performance on 11-of-16 shooting to help Creighton pick up a 80-65 Christmas win over DePaul.

The sophomore guard’s shotmaking grew contagious, with everybody pitching in toward the Jays’ best-shooting game of the season.

CU shot 16 for 29 from deep in Sunday’s game, good enough for 55% from 3. The Jays wound up with a season-high 16 3-pointers. Their 10 first-half 3s were their most in a single half since their first half versus Seton Hall back on Jan. 27, 2021.

The second half wasn’t much different, with Creighton fighting off DePaul’s pesky second-half rebounding with enough shotmaking to pull away with a comfortable win, the team’s second straight.