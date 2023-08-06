A third-quarter ejection. A trash-talk filled 30-piece behind starter minutes.

Creighton does know it’s on an exhibition, right? That its 76-62 win over BC Zalgiris wouldn’t count beyond the islands?

The lack of pressure to look great, as is the rule during foreign trips, didn’t matter. The Bluejays were met with a bit more resistance than they might’ve expected Sunday morning.

“Defensively, we knew that we’d have to really scheme through some things,” transfer guard Steven Ashworth said. “We got it figured out, luckily, after the first quarter.”

As far as foreign trip games go, both a revelation and reminder emerged from CU’s second win on its three-game tour in the Bahamas.

Sophomore Johnathan Lawson, whose late disqualification makes him the first Creighton player to be ejected since Alex O’Connell in March 2021, could be the 10-toes-down, soldier-like glue guy who CU could’ve used earlier. And while Bluejay fans hardly needed a reminder after his revenge tour last year, Trey Alexander still takes choice words personally.

CU might’ve needed both, with Zalgiris showing off some stellar touch early. The Lithuanian squad shot 71% in the first quarter behind a series of floaters and jumpers. Alexander’s 29 points on 7-for-16 shooting, which was occasionally met with chatter from Zalgiris players, kept the Jays around.

Familiar jumpshots, less familiar rim attempts that resulted in him going 13 for 14 from the foul line. Alexander played nearly 36 minutes — 13 more than Ashworth, who played the second most minutes Sunday for the Jays — to wreak havoc and run the offense.

Eventually, he wasn’t alone.

Ashworth, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Fred King all scored in double figures, with Kalkbrenner pitching in eight boards and five blocks.

When Creighton tuned up its ball pressure and extended its press to close the half, it closed the gap. When it matched that intensity in the third quarter to the point a frustrated Zalgiris player got tangled up with Lawson, CU secured the lead that it rode the rest of the way.

A full day’s work for a team meant to be on vacation.

“This was so much better for us,” coach Greg McDermott said. “Obviously they're very well coached. ... They were extremely physical, which was good for us. It tested us a little.”

The third and final test of the trip is at 10 a.m. Tuesday against Argentina's Club Obras.