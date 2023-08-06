Creighton men's basketball closed out a strong second half for a 76-62 win over Lithuanian squad BC Zalgiris on Sunday morning. The Bluejays advanced to 2-0 on their foreign trip in the Bahamas.

Junior guard Trey Alexander led the way with 31 points on 8-for-18 shooting after playing nearly 36 minutes. The Jays needed plenty of Alexander’s production, with Zalgiris’ touch keeping things competitive through a couple quarters.

The Lithuanian squad shot a scorching 71% from the field in the first quarter, showing off stellar touch behind a series of floaters and jumpers. It wasn’t until CU turned up its ball pressure to close the half and open the third quarter that it began to pull away.

Zalgiris was limited to just eight points in the third quarter.

Despite Johnathan Lawson’s late third-quarter ejection, the Jays maintained their composure to hold off Zalgiris, their first bit of resistance since arriving in the islands.