Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Creighton guard Trey Alexander withdrew his name from the NBA Draft and will return to CU for a third season, he announced via social media.

Alexander averaged 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 37 appearances this past season for the Bluejays. His announcement comes two weeks after participating in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago and follows Monday's announcement from Jays' center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who said he would play a fourth season in Omaha. Former Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma reportedly withdrew his name from the Draft, as well, but will transfer from the program.

In a pair of Combine scrimmages over a two-day span, Alexander totaled 21 points, three rebounds and zero assists. After those workouts, Alexander explained the choices he had between staying in the NBA Draft — where he might have been a second-round pick — and returning to Creighton, which could set him up for a first-round selection in 2024.

“I think I’ll have a lot more opportunity in the college season to showcase that I can play on the ball,” Alexander said, “but at the same time, if I’m in the draft and I’m able to find that fit, I feel like I have to stay.

“A lot of guys are worried about going first, second round, things like that. But I think the biggest thing for me is to see how well I fit with a team and get that feedback and see what teams are most interested. If I find a team that’s able to fit me in at an early stage of my career, then I would love to stay in the draft. If I get anything worse than that coming back, I’ll be back in school.”

With point guard Ryan Nembhard's transfer to Gonzaga, Alexander likely takes some of the point guard duties this year. It's a role he embraced at the end of the 2021-2022 season after Nembhard broke his wrist and Alexander nearly led CU to an upset of eventual national champion Kansas in the NCAA tournament.

Photos: Creighton takes on San Diego State in Elite Eight