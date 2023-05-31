Gift this article
Creighton guard Trey Alexander withdrew his name from the NBA Draft and will return to CU for a third season, he announced via social media.
Alexander averaged 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 37 appearances this past season for the Bluejays. His announcement comes two weeks after participating in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago and follows Monday's announcement from Jays' center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who said he would play a fourth season in Omaha. Former Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma reportedly withdrew his name from the Draft, as well, but will transfer from the program.
In a pair of Combine scrimmages over a two-day span, Alexander totaled 21 points, three rebounds and zero assists. After those workouts, Alexander explained the choices he had between staying in the NBA Draft — where he might have been a second-round pick — and returning to Creighton, which could set him up for a first-round selection in 2024.
“I think I’ll have a lot more opportunity in the college season to showcase that I can play on the ball,” Alexander said, “but at the same time, if I’m in the draft and I’m able to find that fit, I feel like I have to stay.
“A lot of guys are worried about going first, second round, things like that. But I think the biggest thing for me is to see how well I fit with a team and get that feedback and see what teams are most interested. If I find a team that’s able to fit me in at an early stage of my career, then I would love to stay in the draft. If I get anything worse than that coming back, I’ll be back in school.”
With point guard Ryan Nembhard's transfer to Gonzaga, Alexander likely takes some of the point guard duties this year. It's a role he embraced at the end of the 2021-2022 season after Nembhard broke his wrist and Alexander nearly led CU to an upset of eventual national champion Kansas in the NCAA tournament.
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) covers his face while walking off the court following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
San Diego State's Darrion Trammell (12) shoots a free throw with 1.2 seconds left in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott yells at an official during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton fans watch the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11), Arthur Kaluma (24) and and Trey Alexander (23) and San Diego State's Nathan Mensah (31) and Matt Bradley (20) go up for the rebound in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) is fouled by San Diego State's Micah Parrish (3) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24), Baylor Scheierman (55), Ryan Nembhard (2) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) walk toward the bench during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
San Diego State fans celebrate in the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) has his right hand a wrist looked at during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
San Diego State celebrates winning the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) celebrates with a bit of the net following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) collides with San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee (13) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
The San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) in the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
The Creighton bench and fans react to a call in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott yells at an official during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) gets the ball in the hood over San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) keeps the ball from San Diego State's Micah Parrish (3) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton fans watch the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) shoots the ball over San Diego State's Matt Bradley (20) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) brings the ball down court while up against San Diego State's Adam Seiko (2) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) keeps the ball away from his right hand and wrist during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton fans watch the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
San Diego State and Creighton fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Fans react immediately after the end of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
San Diego State's Jared Barnett (4) celebrates following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) closes his eyes after a foul was called against him with 1.2 seconds left in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher watches his team in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton fans cheer during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
San Diego State celebrates following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) goes for two points in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) eyes the hoop in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) keeps the ball from San Diego State's Lamont Butler (5) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) grabs a rebound away fro San Diego State's Keshad Johnson (0) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) keeps the ball from San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee (13) and Micah Parrish (3) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) dives for the ball in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) plays in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) competes in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) gets his arms up in front of San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee (13) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton cheerleaders perform during a break in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) controls the ball in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott calls out to his team in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
San Diego State's Lamont Butler (5) powers through Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) slams into the media table in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) keeps an eye on San Diego State's Darrion Trammell (12) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott, left, and San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher meets before the start of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
A ball with a March Madness logo ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Fans arrive for the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) wears headphones as he warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Fans arrive for the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
The court is painted ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton fans attend mass in a hotel ballroom ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
William Martinez, of Sutherland, Neb., and other Creighton fans attend mass in a hotel ballroom ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Patty Galas, the administrative assistant for the Creighton men’s basketball program, offers communion as Creighton fans attend mass in a hotel ballroom ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
