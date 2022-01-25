Trey Alexander's and Ryan Nembhard's teamwork will be key when Creighton takes on Butler

A possession after the Jays struggled to get the ball into the interior of DePaul's defense Saturday and had to watch their point guard settle for a tough floater, they tried something else.
It was Trey Alexander's turn.
Instead of Ryan Nembhard running the pick-and-roll again, CU went to a smaller lineup and cleared out the paint for a possible drive to the hoop. Nembhard was toeing the 3-point line, helping to space the floor.
And Alexander took advantage of the extra room. He dribbled to the block, pump-faked away his defender and finished the layup. His bucket stretched the Jays lead to 49-40 with 4:50 left — and he had seven more points to help CU seal the 60-47 victory.
It's exactly the type of interplay the two freshmen guards have been repping together on the practice floor.
"Me and R2, we kind of play off each other a little bit," Alexander said. "We talk about it all the time when we're working out together that we love playing with each other because it makes our job easier."
They're doing it more often now that Alexander's settling in.
He received the Big East's freshman of the week honor on Monday after twice setting career scoring highs — he combined for 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists off the bench in CU's two wins over St. John's and DePaul.
Nembhard's been electric since he debuted two months ago, ranking third in the conference in minutes per game (34.5) and earning five of those Big East freshman of the week awards.
Alexander needed time to find his way and his role — he made the switch from an off-ball position to the back-up point guard spot just a few weeks ago. But he's surging now.
"Trey's a very cerebral player," coach Greg McDermott said last week. "No. 1, he's a smart kid in general. No. 2, he's a coach's kid. He's grown up around basketball. His ability to pick things up from a scouting perspective and then apply them to the game in a short amount of time has been really impressive."
If both Nembhard and Alexander can continue on their trajectory, it would certainly enhance the potential of CU's offense.
Nembhard's just over a week removed from an 18-point, six-assist performance at Xavier on Jan. 15. He was slowed by a back injury last week and dealt with foul trouble, but those circumstances ended up setting the stage for Alexander's mini-breakout.
Their goal is to be interchangeable, Alexander said.
"That's what helps our team," he said.
They'll work to build off their recent showings on their road trip to Butler (9-10, 2-6) Wednesday. The Jays (12-5, 4-2) will be without McDermott (COVID) for the second straight game and they'll be playing inside a building that hasn't been too kind to CU (lost four straight at Butler by an average of 14.0 points).
The Bulldogs will likely challenge CU with physicality and grit, particularly while pressuring ball handlers along the perimeter. That's where the Nembhard-Alexander tandem will be key.
Alexander said he's picked up a few strategies so far this season to help him handle veteran defenders who have a strength advantage against him. He's tweaked his own individual drillwork sessions. He recognizes there's a chance for him to make an impact and he doesn't want to waste it.
"I kind of ramped it up a little bit, working out wise," Alexander said. "That has a lot to do with why I'm so much more comfortable out on the court."
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa