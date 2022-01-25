Trey Alexander's and Ryan Nembhard's teamwork will be key when Creighton takes on Butler

A possession after the Jays struggled to get the ball into the interior of DePaul's defense Saturday and had to watch their point guard settle for a tough floater, they tried something else.

It was Trey Alexander's turn.

Instead of Ryan Nembhard running the pick-and-roll again, CU went to a smaller lineup and cleared out the paint for a possible drive to the hoop. Nembhard was toeing the 3-point line, helping to space the floor.

And Alexander took advantage of the extra room. He dribbled to the block, pump-faked away his defender and finished the layup. His bucket stretched the Jays lead to 49-40 with 4:50 left — and he had seven more points to help CU seal the 60-47 victory.

It's exactly the type of interplay the two freshmen guards have been repping together on the practice floor.

"Me and R2, we kind of play off each other a little bit," Alexander said. "We talk about it all the time when we're working out together that we love playing with each other because it makes our job easier."

They're doing it more often now that Alexander's settling in.