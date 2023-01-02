Trey Zeigler isn't trying to relive his glory days. He's pushing Creighton's players even further

LAS VEGAS — Trey Zeigler and Ryan Nembhard sat on the padded black chairs along the sideline at Michelob Ultra Arena. Nembhard’s eyebrows puckered with focus, staring intently at the game clips Zeigler had on his laptop.

The two combed through film, the Creighton guard clinging to every word Zeigler uttered. The players typically do.

Not because Zeigler once was a top-30 high school recruit who knocked on the NBA’s door, his words resonate because of who he is: A first-year graduate assistant who speaks with conviction and has made enough hefty decisions in his 31 years to last a lifetime.

Those words, which come from a lengthy basketball career, speak volumes to a team of malleable minds, many fixed on the next level.

“He knows everything we’ve been through,” Nembhard said. “It’s easy to connect to him.”

Zeigler could also pass for a fifth-year senior. His hairline is intact, and he’s still in relative playing shape. The lengthy beard might raise doubts, but something else gives him away.

His maturity — it's noticeable behind the stories he can pass on for nearly any occasion. Yet his youth shines through as the Dri-Fit shirt during pregame warmups flies around his back with the same energy he does.

None of the players pry deep into Zeigler’s days as a four-star prospect. He doesn’t care. He isn’t that oldhead in their ear, constantly reminiscing over his vintage Youtube highlights. They just know he had some game back in the day.

Five minutes after their session, Zeigler was in a drill, smacking Nembhard’s layup attempt to the floor.

There are days like that where he can be everywhere in an hour. But he didn't retire in his prime to grow idle. He wants this chapter to be his best yet.

Trey Zeigler is not trying to relive his glory days. He’s trying to push his players further than he went.

THE IMPACT OF DECISIONS

Zeigler found out the impact behind decisions early. Like balloons, they bobbed within his grasp. When he let go, he released them to the atmosphere to take their own course. Few went the way he imagined.

Even his college commitment.

When his father, Ernie, was hired as Central Michigan coach and the family moved to Mount Pleasant, the answers didn’t get easier.

Part of him secretly wanted to go to Michigan. Attending Central Michigan hadn’t been a thought growing up. Hell, it wasn’t a thought when his father was hired. When Trey’s recruitment picked up, Ernie stopped pestering him.

“It became pretty contentious,” Ernie said. “As a dad, I just left him alone.”

CMU was on Trey’s list for show until about a week before his commitment.

His best friend, five-star Ray McCallum, committed to Detroit Mercy for a reunion with his father. And Zeigler had just watched Gordon Hayward take Butler, then a Horizon League team, to the national championship game before shaking NBA Commissioner David Stern’s hand that summer.

Trey had a vision: Ditch Michigan and Michigan State to play for his father and become the next mid-major savior. He got halfway there, too.

In two seasons with the Chippewas (2010-12), he averaged 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. But the team went 21-42. It was the kind of losing that put faces in towels before games finished. The kind that would put a dent in any player’s NBA stock.

“I didn’t really understand how hard it is — no matter what level it is — to win,” Trey said. “I thought I could just come in and immediately impact winning. I had stats, but impacting winning is a whole different thing. It was a bigger challenge than I knew.”

Everyone looked to Trey as the star recruit who was supposed to shoulder the program. He was just too immature.

He strutted onto campus like he was the best thing since sliced bread. For the Chippewas, he just might have been. He waved off Mike Krzyzewski and Tom Izzo to stay in Mount Pleasant, a choice that carried a lingering whiff of entitlement.

“I kind of went there thinking they owed me instead of being a leader from Day 1,” Trey said. “I felt like, ‘I’m here, y’all should be happy.’ At 18, that’s small-minded thinking.”

By the end of his second year, Trey planned to at least inquire about his NBA buzz. He wasn’t sold on what he heard back. Second-round pick. Undrafted free agent.

The week he teetered between going to the NBA or returning to CMU, Ernie was fired. The thought of moving on to the next level evaporated. This was more than a fork in the road, Trey lost whatever stability he had.

“It just changed everything,” he said.

He stared blankly at his phone for days while beat writers kept it lit. His mind was forcibly stuck on transfer destinations. He took visits to two schools: Pittsburgh and Duke.

The Panthers were coached by Jamie Dixon, a disciple of Ben Howland, like Zeigler’s father. Dixon was basically family. Zeigler thought it could be his show, and he would play alongside a promising young big man in Steven Adams. He was sold.

It took two weeks for Zeigler to question his decision.

As soon as he arrived that fall, the vibe was off. Like he wasn’t really welcome.

“It was guys that I didn’t realize actually played my spot,” Zeigler said. “There was competition. And it wasn’t like a family atmosphere.”

A suburban Michigander in a locker room with East Coast guys, Zeigler didn’t fit the culture. Still, he didn’t sound the alarm in his head right away. Things even improved. But as soon as he caught his breath came a gut-punch.

The night before the team’s first game, Dixon sat Zeigler in his office to tell him he wouldn’t start. Nothing had quite gone his way since his arrival, but not starting never crossed Zeigler’s mind. He entered that year sharing mock drafts with Adams.

A golden opportunity come, though, just seven games in.

Pittsburgh was headed to Madison Square Garden to take on Michigan. The Wolverines had a squad that year: Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway Jr., Glenn Robinson III, Mitch McGary, Nik Stauskas. A team good enough to reach the national championship game five months later.

Those were supposed to be his teammates. That would’ve been his NCAA title to play for.

Everyone Zeigler knew was watching. Virtually all of Michigan was watching.

They watched as he played nine minutes.

He had taken a beating internally. His chest would practically cave in before he could get anything off it. That night was more than he could bear.

“It was a mental game,” Zeigler said. “I’m in a bridge where, what I didn’t have was who I am now to help me through stuff like that. ... It was all weighing on my shoulders.”

When the team landed in Pittsburgh, Zeigler went to a bar with some of his younger teammates. He never drank, even casually, but he needed a way to get his mind off of everything. He just wanted to have fun. To feel something.

Driving back home, Zeigler stopped at a traffic light.

A taxi driver was making his rounds when he passed the car, frozen in place. When he circled back, the car hadn’t budged. Zeigler was slouched over, the side of his face resting in one hand, the other limp elsewhere.

Nothing was going to wake him beside the heavy hands battering his windows. He came to with his foot glued to the brake, surrounded by squad cars.

Zeigler saw his name float across ESPN’s crawl the next day. DUI, probation, court, suspension.

“It was very uncharacteristic of me, I think everybody around me knew that,” Zeigler said. “Just like some of these guys now, they come to school expecting certain things to happen or they all want to be NBA players. That’s kind of where I was at.

"I saw my dream fading right in front of me.”

Zeigler’s dream gradually drifted further. He averaged 1.8 points through his final 12 games with the Panthers, playing 25 minutes in the final three.

He was working toward being forgotten, a poster child for life-altering choices.

“When you make these decisions — your college decision, if you’re coming back, if you’re transferring — you think, ‘Oh I got time,’” Zeigler said. “You really don’t have the time you think you got.

“That one small decision in going to Pitt (instead of) Duke,” he said, pausing. “Rodney Hood got my scholarship at Duke. You look at the past and that’s how stuff happens.”

STARTING A NEW CHAPTER

Zeigler fought tooth and nail chasing fulfillment. Tailing his purpose. It took years before his feet stopped moving to plant themselves.

He transferred again, and had a solid senior season at TCU. There wasn’t anything he wanted more than to show people who he still was. The knee injury he played through wasn’t going to change that — until it came back to force him into surgery and forgo the NBA draft process.

He spent his summer rehabbing the knee at TCU. Callouts and clipboards coursed through his veins, but Zeigler never felt a pulse for coaching.

That summer, Horned Frogs coach Trent Johnson allowed Zeigler to come around the team in his free time, even mentoring some of them.

“I was breaking through with some of the guys there at the time,” Zeigler said. “Even though I was close in age, I could tell I was influencing or impacting them a little bit.”

Still, Zeigler flushed it. His aspirations were as young as them.

His first pro playing gig came in January 2016, a stint with a Czech Republic team where he averaged 17 points per game. He thought, like many overseas player with a successful season, jobs were going to flood at his feet.

He didn’t have a clue.

Zeigler bounced from country to country. Finland. Egypt. Luxembourg.

He dealt with organizations that held passports and paychecks for as long as two months. His existence was a flash, playing places where he hardly knew a soul, able to leave any country and what was left of his presence in one motion. And for what?

“It’s stressful,” Zeigler said. “There’s a lot of long days. The time difference. You go on social media, you see your family and friends doing all these other things and you’re stuck in Iran or wherever you may be. And you’re just watching it all from your phone.”

Zeigler eventually returned to his family for his first Christmas at home in seven years, coming face-to-face with everything he missed. How could he leave that to play through his 30s? He thought, "how selfish would it be to not establish a life at home?"

It took everything in him to find himself on another plane the next week. To yet another country. He was doing what he always set out to.

Three months and two continents later, Zeigler was in the postseason with an Egyptian team. He texted nearly every coach he knew back home to tell them he planned to retire to try coaching. Creighton assistant Jalen Courtney-Williams was in touch a few weeks later with an opportunity.

He urged Zeigler to fly to Omaha for an interview, but there was one problem: Zeigler had a month left on his contract. He would be leaving a third of his money on the table.

The countless decisions that brought him to that point swirled through Zeigler’s mind like a carousel of spirits. Some haunted him, others innocently revisited. This choice — to leave the game and open a new chapter — weighed the heaviest.

Without much further thought, Zeigler left for the airport without telling the team until he was nearly boarding. He got on the next flight to Omaha without any assurance. Somehow, it was the easiest decision he made in ages.

'NEVER LOSE YOURSELF'

For some reason, Doug McDermott hit him up again. The former Bluejay All-American was back in Omaha this past summer before the NBA season and needed to work out. Zeigler happened to be around.

He had worked on his game for so long, working out became routine. Training someone else — an NBA player at that — was vastly different.

Zeigler hardly knew what to do. He formulated something he thought could help McDermott. The next day, McDermott returned.

Zeigler was relieved, but McDermott would’ve never guessed. Zeigler's belief has grown ever since.

He is still youthful and relatable, yet frames it like a veteran: He’s coaching players who were born after 2000, so he’s OK with the idea that what he did 10 years ago wouldn’t mean much to them.

“They don’t even know what Cousin Skeeter is,” he says.

All the players turn to him for something, freshman Ben Shtolzberg circled back more than most.

Zeigler has invested in Shtolzberg, a young guard whose oozing potential can only be stalled by playing behind veterans. Zeigler played similar roles, knows the headspace a player might find himself in.

His advice to the young guard: “Never lose yourself.”

As coach Greg McDermott puts it, “it’s one thing to know what to say, how to say it is equally important.”

Zeigler has navigated that well.

“The way he talks to you, he just kind of relays a certain confidence he has in you,” Shtolzberg said. “It makes you believe in yourself even more.”

Shtolzberg recognized Zeigler’s passion from Day 1. How he expressed his knowledge for the game, his understanding of different situations, his attention to detail.

Zeigler approached Shtolzberg about curating a workout schedule. He sits with Trey Alexander after nearly every practice just to catch up. He pulls up to players’ apartments to watch film.

Trust is a two-way street, and Zeigler is cruising.

"I think it’s because he’s an everyday guy,” Greg McDermott said. “He’s proven that he’s in it for them.”

He’s still finding his footing. The coaching thing — and the retired player thing — is still new to Zeigler. Despite the numerous coaches he played for, including the one who raised him, he never envisioned this path.

Now that he’s here, Zeigler doesn’t feel the need to lean on his father. He never shunned guidance, but he hoped to grow through experience. In the process, he grew new feelings for the game.

“It’s a different feeling than dunking on somebody or scoring when you tell somebody something and it works,” Zeigler said. “It’s a different kind of reward that I’m starting to fall in love with.”

On a Wednesday afternoon in mid-November, he looked over at Shtolzberg, who he already worked out with. As Zeigler speaks about him and the team, he can only shake his head. Steering the next generation in the direction he could’ve gone is his calling.

“I don’t know if I’m doing ground-breaking work,” Zeigler said. “Maybe I am, maybe I’m not. But to be able to put my hand on them and give them my experience, and hopefully see them learn from that. ... If I can be that, I can see myself doing this long term.”

The 2022-23 Creighton men's basketball team