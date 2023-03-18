DENVER — Creighton men’s basketball has dealt with its share of tough backcourts this season, with Trey Alexander catching the bulk of the toughest assignments.

Good teams might have a star guard. Some even two. Rarely are there three.

But that’s the sixth-seeded Bluejays’ dilemma Sunday evening against third-seeded Baylor and its trio of guards.

Adam Flagler. LJ Cryer. Keyontae George.

“I don't think we've faced three guards that are as good as the guards we're going to play tomorrow,” Alexander said. “We've just got to play the way we play and play our brand of basketball, and they have to guard us as well.”

Flagler, Cryer and George can all operate in the pick-and-roll, and they’ve shown enough shotmaking to be among top options at plenty of programs — if one of the better Big 12 schools wasn’t enough.They’ll force the Jays to delegate their defenders accordingly.

“They can afford one guy to have an off night and still be at a pretty high level on the offensive end,” CU coach Greg McDermott said.

The data is there. The most recent sample? Just under 36 hours ago, when the Bears eventually clipped UC Santa Barbara.

A star freshman and projected lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, George shot 2-9 from the field and 1-7 from 3. He scored nine points in 25 minutes Saturday.

Flagler and Cryer combined to score 33 points on 23 shots.

Teams are forced to pick their poison with the three, which lead the nation’s No. 2 offense according to KenPom. For 22-12 Creighton, it might not be so easy.

Alexander is the perimeter defender CU has leaned on most. He’s been handed one difficult assignment after another - Terquavion Smith, Tyler Kolek, Marcus Carr and Jordan Hawkins are just a few.

His Sunday assignment might very well be Flagler. The redshirt senior was part of the dominant Baylor team that won a national title and wiped the floor with Gonzaga in 2021. A couple seasons later he’s tied with George as the Bears’ leading scorer at 15.6 points per game.

It’s unclear which of Cryer or George will be entrusted to Creighton sophomore Ryan Nembhard, but either will present a tall task. Cryer is a seasoned shotmaker, a small part of Baylor’s national title squad but a vital piece of this year’s group while averaging 14.5 points and shooting 41.8% from 3.

While not as trusted a stopper as Alexander, Nembhard has shown flashes and has mostly looked better during the latter half of the year. He can only hope to bottle up the way he shut down XU’s Souley Boum in Omaha and his showcase versus NC State’s Jarkel Joiner on Friday.

Senior Baylor Scheierman is well aware he’s been targeted at times this season. Sunday’s game won’t be as easy as putting him on a player mostly prone to cutting and playing without the ball. With potentially one of his toughest assignments of the season, he’s hoping to prove himself a bit.

“Just that I can defend,” Scheierman said. “And with our defense, it's not necessarily just one-on-one. It's all five guys working together. … Teams have targeted me in the past, and I feel like for the most part, I've done a pretty good job this year.”

Even while George undergoes growing pains as a decision maker, make no mistake: His defender will have their hands full. The freshman often sits on the wing before lifting into actions and terrorizing defenses with his combination of handle, creativity and shotmaking.

He’s a volume scorer. One that NBA teams are aiming to bet on sooner than later. Two initiators should’ve been enough, but George has added a necessary punch to the already-talented Bears.

“Really just us being locked in and focused on, whether it be play calls or just people's tendencies on whoever you're guarding,” Alexander said. “Has just a lot to do with just knowing who you're guarding.”

Coach Scott Drew doesn’t deploy anything close to the defense that won him a ring. But the Bears still force a consider amount of turnovers.

Nembhard’s pace, which appeared nearly flawless on Saturday after 37 minutes, zero turnovers and three assists, will need to hold up if the Jays hope to outduel BU’s backcourt.

“Feel like I been sloppy last few days with the rock,” Nembhard said after CU’s first round win. “Just casual turnovers. I don’t even feel like teams force the turnovers, I just make unforced errors a lot of times. So I tried to focus on cleaning that up a bit this week."

The sophomore played a huge part in putting junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner in position for a career night. It’s unlikely that Baylor (23-10) will be as vulnerable to Kalkbrenner’s off ball moves and positioning as NC State’s frontcourt was. But the occasional holes are there with Baylor’s interior defense.

Still, the big fella won’t change a thing about his approach.

“They know what they're doing,” Kalkbrenner said. “… I think when you go up against bigs who kind of know what they're doing and are big and strong like that, just keep it simple, do the fundamentals, and everything will be all right.”

With capable shooting down to the four spot for Drew’s Bears, CU will be on its toes. The Jays have shifted into McDermott’s best defense in Omaha yet over the course of the season. Sunday will require them to show up in peak form.

“That's kind of what we've been harping on is really just knowing defensive principles and knowing what we have to do in terms of on the defensive end,” Alexander said, “because we know that we have a lot to deal with.”

Photos: Creighton men face NC State in first round of NCAA tournament