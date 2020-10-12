Tucker DeVries, son of ex-Creighton coach, commits to play for dad at Drake

And that led to some mixed emotions when he told Creighton coach Greg McDermott, who's like a family member to him.

“It was really hard,” DeVries said. “Seeing firsthand what the program has become from 5,000 fans at the Civic, it would've been really cool. It was hard to turn down, and there were some sad feelings telling (McDermott) I wasn’t going there. He couldn’t have handled it better, and it shows what type of person he is.

“Both programs feel like home, but playing for my dad is home.”

DeVries has seen how special it can be playing for your father. McDermott did it with his son, Doug, as they built Creighton into a Big East contender. DeVries hopes to recreate some of that magic.

“Obviously playing for my dad is going to be special," he said. "After seeing what (the McDermotts) were able to accomplish is promising. If I have half the career Doug had, I would be more than happy with that. Not many people have the opportunity to play for your dad, and I didn’t want to pass that up.”

He sees similarities between where the Bulldog program is now and where CU was when his father first joined the staff.