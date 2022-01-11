Tuesday's Creighton-Providence basketball game postponed due to COVID

The Creighton-Providence men's basketball game scheduled for Tuesday night in Omaha has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Friars' program.

The Big East will attempt to reschedule the game in accordance with its COVID policy.

"Tough news as we were fired up to be back in front of the best fans in the nation," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said on Twitter. "I'm hopeful the Friars get healthy soon. Stay safe everyone."

This is already the third Creighton game this season impacted by COVID, all within the last few weeks and all due to issues with Creighton's opponent.

The DePaul game originally scheduled for Dec. 20 was moved to Feb. 17, and the Georgetown game originally scheduled for Dec. 28 was moved to Feb. 14.

According to the Big East's initial policy for this season, those games would have counted as forfeits. But the conference revised its policy on Dec. 23 as COVID cases surged this winter and many games were impact as a result. Now if a postponed game can't be rescheduled, it will count as a no contest.

Creighton's next scheduled game is Jan. 15 at No. 17 Xavier.