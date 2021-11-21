 Skip to main content
Tulsa eliminates Creighton from NCAA tournament
SOCCER

TULSA, Okla. — Creighton's second-half adjustments couldn't produce a breakthrough goal Sunday as the Jays suffered a season-ending 1-0 defeat at Tulsa in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

CU looked like an improved side after the break, working to find gaps in a stingy Hurricane defense after being outshot 8-1 in the first half and giving up the lead in the 40th minute.

The equalizer just never came.

Sunday marked the first time since Oct. 6 and just the third time all season that the Jays (9-8-2) were shut out.

They had been on an impressive run, winning five of their final six regular-season games to earn their first NCAA tournament berth since 2016. They won their first-round game Thursday at Missouri State.

But CU couldn't solve No. 6 overall seed Tulsa's defense. The Hurricane (16-1-1) won their 18th home match in a row.

Creighton's Paul Kruse recorded six saves, five of those coming before halftime.

