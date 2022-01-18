Turnover-prone Creighton preps for the Big East's best team at forcing turnovers

Creighton coach Greg McDermott, speaking after Saturday's loss at Xavier, began recounting all the ways his team turned the ball over during the game. Then he had to stop himself.

It wasn't just one thing.

The Musketeers' varying defenses. CU's poor decision-making. Improper technique. Over-ambitious play.

"If there's (a type of) turnover, we pretty much had it," McDermott said.

Indeed.

Creighton matched a season high with 21 turnovers in the 80-73 loss at Xavier, bringing a reoccurring deficiency to the forefront. This inexperienced squad is still building continuity while also learning how to maintain its pace and aggressiveness against elite-level physicality, length and scheme.

The Jays have turned the ball over on 23.1% of their possessions over the last seven games.

It's a point of emphasis for this group, but many of the mistakes might just be part of the learning process.

So McDermott said he and his coaching staff are trying to find a balance as they work with the young players to improve.