Turnover-prone Creighton preps for the Big East's best team at forcing turnovers

Creighton coach Greg McDermott, speaking after Saturday's loss at Xavier, began recounting all the ways his team turned the ball over during the game. Then he had to stop himself.
It wasn't just one thing.
The Musketeers' varying defenses. CU's poor decision-making. Improper technique. Over-ambitious play.
"If there's (a type of) turnover, we pretty much had it," McDermott said.
Indeed.
Creighton matched a season high with 21 turnovers in the 80-73 loss at Xavier, bringing a reoccurring deficiency to the forefront. This inexperienced squad is still building continuity while also learning how to maintain its pace and aggressiveness against elite-level physicality, length and scheme.
The Jays have turned the ball over on 23.1% of their possessions over the last seven games.
It's a point of emphasis for this group, but many of the mistakes might just be part of the learning process.
So McDermott said he and his coaching staff are trying to find a balance as they work with the young players to improve.
"As a coach I think you have to be careful with how much you talk about it," McDermott said. "At the end of the day, I've got a lot of young guys that while they think they have it figured out, there's probably some insecurities in there and a lack of confidence.
"The last thing they need to feel is their head coach doesn't think they can handle that pressure."
They'll find out where they stand Wednesday when they face the best turnover-forcing team in the conference.
St. John's comes to Omaha after an impressive performance against Georgetown on Sunday, creating 21 Hoya turnovers and producing a 29-5 edge in points off turnovers.
In Big East play, the Johnnies' opponents are giving the ball away on 23.1% of their possessions, by the far the highest rate in league action. The Red Storm have forced at least 16 turnovers in all but one game this season.
Their defense extends from end-line to end-line, often trapping to get deflections or steals. They're active defensively in their half court too, crowding ball-handlers and stepping into passing lanes.
"It's a very unorthodox system and style," McDermott said. "The pressure comes from a lot of different places, and sometimes you don't expect it."
Notes
» Freshman Ryan Nembhard did practice this week for the Jays. He landed on his back late in the loss at Xavier on Saturday and did not return to the game.
» Creighton has played the toughest schedule in Big East action so far, according to data analyst Ken Pomeroy's figures.
The Jays' four conference games (three on the road) have come against three teams who currently sit in the top four of the league standings. Villanova, Xavier and Marquette are a combined 14-6 against conference foes.
But it's early, and the schedule should eventually balance out. If COVID allows, Big East teams will play every team twice in a round-robin format. Creighton still has one postponed game that has yet to be rescheduled (home against Providence).
» Wednesday will mark a homecoming for St. John's junior Esahia Nyiwe, a former Omaha Northwest standout.
Nyiwe has played at Iowa Western and Clarendon College. He then transferred to Texas Tech but never played there. Now he's with the Johnnies — averaging 1.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 13 games this season.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa