Turnovers prove costly as No. 15 Creighton falls to Georgetown

Georgetown brought its best to Omaha on Wednesday, and No. 15 Creighton couldn’t find a way to seize control in a 86-79 defeat at CHI Health Center.

The Hoyas jumped all over CU early, making 11 of their first 14 shots — including their first five 3-point tries. Creighton (13-5, 9-4 Big East) rallied, but never could get all the way over the hump.

Georgetown (5-8, 3-5) finished the Jays off after halftime by attacking the glass and inside. The Hoyas scored 18 points in the paint and 14 at the foul line after the break.

CU had been living on the edge during Big East play, not quite reaching its full potential as it found ways to win games that repeatedly went down to the wire. Coming into Wednesday, eight of Creighton’s 12 league games were decided in the final four minutes or overtime. And the Jays had won five of those.

But they weren’t sharp enough to survive the stiff test from Georgetown, the league’s preseason pick to finish last that entered as a two-touchdown underdog Wednesday.

Creighton committed 15 turnovers, one off its season high. Those miscues led to 19 points for the Hoyas, who scored many of those in runouts on the break.