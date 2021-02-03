Turnovers prove costly as No. 15 Creighton falls to Georgetown

Georgetown brought its best to Omaha on Wednesday, and No. 15 Creighton couldn’t find a way to seize control in a 86-79 defeat at CHI Health Center.
The Hoyas jumped all over CU early, making 11 of their first 14 shots — including their first five 3-point tries. Creighton (13-5, 9-4 Big East) rallied, but never could get all the way over the hump.
Georgetown (5-8, 3-5) finished the Jays off after halftime by attacking the glass and inside. The Hoyas scored 18 points in the paint and 14 at the foul line after the break.
CU had been living on the edge during Big East play, not quite reaching its full potential as it found ways to win games that repeatedly went down to the wire. Coming into Wednesday, eight of Creighton’s 12 league games were decided in the final four minutes or overtime. And the Jays had won five of those.
But they weren’t sharp enough to survive the stiff test from Georgetown, the league’s preseason pick to finish last that entered as a two-touchdown underdog Wednesday.
Creighton committed 15 turnovers, one off its season high. Those miscues led to 19 points for the Hoyas, who scored many of those in runouts on the break.
CU also had trouble keeping Georgetown off the glass in key moments. The Hoyas had four offensive rebounds in the second half, turning those second-chance opportunities into nine points.
Those mistakes will sting — as will the final result.
Creighton, in second place in the Big East, is chasing Villanova for a possible second consecutive league title. And the Wildcats lost first conference game at St. John’s Wednesday night. A win for CU could have moved it a game closer in the loss column.
But the Jays weren’t able to get it done.
Georgetown’s 86 points marked the second most surrendered by Creighton this year. The Jays hadn’t allowed a team to shoot 50% from the floor all year — the Hoyas made exactly half of their shots.
And they started off hot from the get-go. Senior guard Donald Carey’s banked-in triple capped an opening shooting stretch, and senior guard Jahvon Blair’s two free throws the next time down put Georgetown ahead 29-19 with 9:45 left.
Creighton pulled within four a few minutes later, but the Hoyas stretched the lead again. Senior Jamorko Pickett’s back-to-back 3-pointers pushed his team’s advantage to 42-31 with 2:55 left before halftime.
The Hoyas made 8 of their first 12 long-range jumpers to begin the night. The most they’d hit in an entire game before Wednesday was 11.
They only made two after halftime — but the last one was critical.
Creighton closed to 76-70 on senior Mitch Ballock’s 3-pointer with 2:33 left. The Jays nearly got a stop on Georgetown’s ensuing possession, but they couldn’t secure the rebound. After running off another 20 seconds, Blair beat the shot-clock buzzer with a banked-in 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 79-70.
CU never got closer than six points after that.
Blair was a difference-maker for the Hoyas. He scored 22 points and dished out seven assists, running the show with poise and confidence all night.
The Jays got 22 points from senior Denzel Mahoney. Ballock scored 16. Juniors Marcus Zegarowski and Christian Bishop both scored 14.
