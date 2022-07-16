Two Bluejays could join list of Creighton players selected in MLB draft

Creighton infielder Alan Roden and starting pitcher Dylan Tebrake could join a long list of Bluejays selected in the MLB draft when the three-day event begins Sunday.

Roden was the co-player of the year in the Big East after hitting .387 with a .492 on-base percentage and striking out only eight times. The sophomore finished a second straight impressing season at the plate with 25 doubles, four home runs, 46 RBIs and 29 walks. He was named the Big East freshman of the year and a first-team freshman All-American in 2021.

"He puts the ball in play and he uses the entire field,” Creighton coach Ed Servais said of Roden. “He's actually not lifting the ball as much as he did last year, he's flatter to the ball. That's why you see a lot of doubles. His plate discipline is unmatched at this level."

As for Tebrake, the junior was Big East pitcher of the year for a second straight season. The Minnesota native was 8-2 with a 2.71 ERA and racked up 115 strikeouts over 93 innings this season after going 8-0 with 75 strikeouts over 72.2 innings in 2021.

Six Creighton players were drafted in 2019 and two others were taken in 2018.

But Roden and Tebrake are not the only potential draft picks with local ties.

Dylan Phillips, a two-way standout at Kansas State, graduated from Omaha Creighton Prep in 2018. Phillips hit .283 and launched 13 home runs and 44 RBIs with the Wildcats this season. And on the mound, he held opposing batters to a .186 average over 20.1 innings out of the bullpen while racking up eight saves.

Fellow Creighton Prep grad Matt Keating also had a good year out of the bullpen at Southern California. Keating finished the year with seven saves and 44 strikeouts over 30 innings in relief. Both could potentially hear their names called throughout the later rounds.

A pair of Huskers have a chance to be drafted as well in senior pitcher Shay Schanaman and senior catcher Griffin Everitt. But a source tells The World-Herald both are likely to sign as undrafted free agents next week.

The MLB draft gets underway at 6 p.m. Sunday with the first two rounds. Rounds three through 10 will be held Monday and 11 to 20 will be on Tuesday.