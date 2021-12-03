Two friends will face off when Creighton takes on Iowa State — McDermott and Otzelberger

He said he and McDermott do routinely trade verbal jabs back and forth. As friends do. They joke with each other often.

But they're so close, and have been for years, that they're extremely invested in each other's successes (and failures).

"We've always leaned on each other," Otzelberger said by phone Thursday. "There's always been a mutual respect, and a trust. I've learned so much from him and it's important to me that we continue that relationship."

Technically, the bond began with a recruiting letter — what a smiling McDermott described Friday as a basic "questionnaire" generated from a template.

But the letter was branded with Wayne State insignias and Otzelberger, then a sophomore in high school in Wisconsin, ended up keeping it. The document still sits inside a binder of Otzelberger momentos that his dad safeguards.

It was a few years later — nearly two decades ago now — that the McDermott-Otzelberger friendship really took off.