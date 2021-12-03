Two friends will face off when Creighton takes on Iowa State — McDermott and Otzelberger

Creighton coach Greg McDermott watches Iowa State games and roots for the Cyclones because one of his closest friends leads the program.
So he's not exactly thrilled that he'll have to stand on the sideline opposite T.J. Otzelberger Saturday night.
Because someone has to lose.
"It wouldn't be my choice to have to compete against him," McDermott said Friday. "Those games are never fun."
The 12-year CU coach just went through a similar experience Tuesday — North Dakota State coach David Richman was a grad assistant under McDermott at Northern Iowa. And there may very well be more down the road now that McDermott's coaching tree keeps expanding.
He has former assistants leading Division I programs at Drake (Darian DeVries), Northern Iowa (Ben Jacobson), Texas A&M Corpus Christi (Steve Lutz) and Central Connecticut (Patrick Sellers). South Dakota State coach Eric Henderson played for McDermott at Wayne State and worked on his Iowa State staff.
McDermott would much rather be picking those guys' brains about tactics and philosophies, or checking in on their families. Not game planning against them.
Otzelberger's the same way.
He said he and McDermott do routinely trade verbal jabs back and forth. As friends do. They joke with each other often.
But they're so close, and have been for years, that they're extremely invested in each other's successes (and failures).
"We've always leaned on each other," Otzelberger said by phone Thursday. "There's always been a mutual respect, and a trust. I've learned so much from him and it's important to me that we continue that relationship."
Technically, the bond began with a recruiting letter — what a smiling McDermott described Friday as a basic "questionnaire" generated from a template.
But the letter was branded with Wayne State insignias and Otzelberger, then a sophomore in high school in Wisconsin, ended up keeping it. The document still sits inside a binder of Otzelberger momentos that his dad safeguards.
It was a few years later — nearly two decades ago now — that the McDermott-Otzelberger friendship really took off.
They both happened to be in Hutchinson, Kan., for a junior college basketball national tournament and they grabbed lunch together. Two years later, McDermott was hiring Otzelberger, then just 29 years old, as an assistant at Iowa State.
The rest is history.
"The sense of loyalty to him I'll have for giving me the opportunity — had he not given me that, I'm wise enough to realize, you don't know if you ever would have got one," Otzelberger said. "That means a whole lot, and then there's the personal friendship side."
They do plan to connect Friday night in Omaha. And then again after the game, perhaps to trade scouting reports on each other's still-improving squads. Or just to share other ideas.
"There's not a lot of people that I trust with just about anything in this profession," McDermott said. "He's one of them."
