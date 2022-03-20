 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Two runs in the 8th inning help Creighton baseball to a victory, sweep of Minnesota

Creighton's manufactured two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, helping the Bluejays win 4-2 Sunday and complete a weekend sweep of Minnesota.

In a 2-2 tie, the first two CU batters in the eighth were hit by pitches and Nolan Clifford followed with a bunt single. Brant Voth and Andrew Meggs then brought runs home with groundouts.

Meggs led Creighton's offense with two hits and two RBIs. Marc Lidd didn't allow a hit over the last three innings to earn the win.

Creighton, which has won eight of its last nine, opens a series at Wichita State on Friday.

