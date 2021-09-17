Two weeks after beating No. 1, Creighton soccer gets chance to do it again

What they were able to accomplish at Indiana was a definite confidence booster, according to senior goalkeeper Paul Kruse. They still have more to prove though.

"We know what we're capable of and we know where we want to go," Kruse said. "If you want to become one of the best teams in the nation, this is a perfect opportunity for us."

The Jays are definitely fired up.

Just to see how they stack up. And to prove they're progressing under third-year coach Johnny Torres. They'd like to boost their postseason résumé too — CU has missed the last four NCAA tournaments.

Saturday's match marks the first time a top-ranked opponent will take the field at Morrison Stadium. Creighton is also hosting its annual Socctoberfest event, which has drawn an average crowd of 4,246 during the last seven installments.

"Knowing the community we have behind us and the fans that support us, we can't wait to play in Socctoberfest again," Kruse said. "We're so excited to have a full stadium for arguably the best game of the weekend."

The Hoyas (5-0) will undoubtedly be a challenging foe. They haven't lost a Big East regular-season match in three years.