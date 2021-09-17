Two weeks after beating No. 1, Creighton soccer gets chance to do it again

Creighton already picked up the program's first win over the nation's No. 1 team when it upset Indiana earlier this month.
Now the Jays get a chance to do it again.
They will host No. 1 Georgetown for their Big East opener Saturday night — what could be another landmark moment for a CU program aiming to return to national prominence.
“It's a good opportunity for Creighton to play a second game against the No. 1 team," senior midfielder Charles Auguste said. "It's going to help us a lot. We cannot be more grateful just to play. But we're going to need to put in a lot of energy."
That's how they defeated then-No. 1 Indiana 3-0 on Sept. 3, by elevating their intensity on the field and controlling the action.
The Jays (1-2-1) had lost their first two matches of the season to teams that are still unbeaten and have since entered the rankings, No. 10 Tulsa and No. 24 Saint Louis. Tough competition. But CU could have performed better.
What they were able to accomplish at Indiana was a definite confidence booster, according to senior goalkeeper Paul Kruse. They still have more to prove though.
"We know what we're capable of and we know where we want to go," Kruse said. "If you want to become one of the best teams in the nation, this is a perfect opportunity for us."
The Jays are definitely fired up.
Just to see how they stack up. And to prove they're progressing under third-year coach Johnny Torres. They'd like to boost their postseason résumé too — CU has missed the last four NCAA tournaments.
Saturday's match marks the first time a top-ranked opponent will take the field at Morrison Stadium. Creighton is also hosting its annual Socctoberfest event, which has drawn an average crowd of 4,246 during the last seven installments.
"Knowing the community we have behind us and the fans that support us, we can't wait to play in Socctoberfest again," Kruse said. "We're so excited to have a full stadium for arguably the best game of the weekend."
The Hoyas (5-0) will undoubtedly be a challenging foe. They haven't lost a Big East regular-season match in three years.
But CU has played Georgetown tough of late. Creighton lost a 1-0 match in the conference tournament last season. The two teams settled for a 1-1 draw in 2019. The Jays lost 2-1 in overtime at home in 2018.
Saturday's 7 p.m. game will be carried online on FloSports.
