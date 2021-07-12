Ty-Shon Alexander scored in the NBA Finals. The Creighton great believes there's more to come

Seconds after Alexander subbed into an NBA playoff game for the first time, he found himself with the ball. He made the most of the chance, showing off a pull-up jump shot he's spent countless hours tweaking and perfecting during shooting sessions with his trainer back in Phoenix.

"You've got to have your head high and keep working every single day to wait for your own opportunity to come," he said. "That's what I'm doing right now."

Alexander has already made a bit of Creighton history.

He's just the fourth former CU player to play in the NBA Finals. Paul Silas, Rodney Buford and Kyle Korver all reached the NBA's biggest stage. Kevin McKenna technically did too, but he was injured when his Lakers won the title in 1982.

Silas is the only Bluejay to play in the Finals and win a championship. He did it three times — in 1974 and 1976 with Boston, and in 1979 with Seattle.

Maybe Alexander is next. He and the Suns are scheduled to take the court next on Wednesday for Game 4 in Milwaukee.

"It's an unbelievable experience," Alexander said.

But he hopes this is just the start for his pro career.