Ty-Shon Alexander scored in the NBA Finals. The Creighton great believes there's more to come

In the closing moments of Game 3 in the NBA Finals Sunday night, former Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander took one strong dribble around a ball screen and pulled up for a midrange jumper.
Swish.
The bucket with 44 seconds left didn't impact the final outcome. The Suns saw their series lead cut to 2-1 with a 120-100 defeat to Milwaukee.
But for an undrafted rookie like Alexander? That shot is significant.
The former Creighton guard has spent all season pushing himself behind the scenes — lifting weights every day, showing up early to practice to work on his jumper and staying late so he wouldn't miss a chance to log some 1-on-1 reps with a veteran.
Alexander received 47 total game minutes in the 2020-21 regular season with Phoenix, but he said his motivation never waned. Because he knows he'll get a chance at some point. A chance to play, to prove himself, to earn some contract stability.
He wants to be ready.
"You just always want to have the most fun as possible and keep thanking God every day for the opportunity," Alexander said in an interview with The World-Herald last week. "I'm just trusting the process, trusting the plan."
Sunday was the mini-manifestation of that approach.
Seconds after Alexander subbed into an NBA playoff game for the first time, he found himself with the ball. He made the most of the chance, showing off a pull-up jump shot he's spent countless hours tweaking and perfecting during shooting sessions with his trainer back in Phoenix.
"You've got to have your head high and keep working every single day to wait for your own opportunity to come," he said. "That's what I'm doing right now."
Alexander has already made a bit of Creighton history.
He's just the fourth former CU player to play in the NBA Finals. Paul Silas, Rodney Buford and Kyle Korver all reached the NBA's biggest stage. Kevin McKenna technically did too, but he was injured when his Lakers won the title in 1982.
Silas is the only Bluejay to play in the Finals and win a championship. He did it three times — in 1974 and 1976 with Boston, and in 1979 with Seattle.
Maybe Alexander is next. He and the Suns are scheduled to take the court next on Wednesday for Game 4 in Milwaukee.
"It's an unbelievable experience," Alexander said.
But he hopes this is just the start for his pro career.
That's why he's been so diligent this year as a two-way player with Phoenix.
He found a one-bedroom apartment within walking distance of the Suns training facility. He's trimmed his body fat and tightened his ball-handling.
He's matched up in practice with Chris Paul. He's picked the brain of Devin Booker, a player Alexander watched extensively while at CU. Alexander and fellow rookie Jalen Smith, a 6-foot-10 first-round draft pick, have made a point to battle with some 1-on-1 reps before playoff games these last few weeks.
"I did everything in my power just to keep constantly asking questions," Alexander said. "I wanted to get along with my teammates and make sure my coaches respected me enough to keep working (with) and talking to me every single day."
He realized what his mentality needed to be on Day One, back when this veteran team first assembled and seemingly each guy already understood his role.
Training camp felt like regular-season practice, according to Alexander. The coaches eventually explained their vision for him — that he'd use this season to develop.
So Alexander went to work.
"It's about getting prepared for next year," Alexander said. "Even though this year is going along and we're doing things, winning, having fun. But I'm mentally and physically getting my body prepared for next year."
