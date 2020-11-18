Ty-Shon Alexander to find how much he raised NBA draft stock

But this is an issue many college upperclassmen faced heading into this year’s draft, according to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks.

It is possible Wednesday that NBA teams will shift away from the potential-filled youngsters and start targeting older players once the second round begins, or that they’ll look to scoop up undrafted upperclassmen on free-agent deals at the end of the night, Marks said. Players who need less developmental time are definitely worth a roster spot — training camps are set to open in just two weeks.

But Marks thinks there will be worthy prospects who fall through the cracks.

For this year at least, Marks said, college upperclassmen “are certainly behind the eight ball from an exposure standpoint.”

That said, it does appear that Alexander has risen on analysts’ NBA draft boards over the past few months.

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie slots him at No. 50. Alexander ranks as the No. 61 draft prospect on ESPN’s chart. The Sporting News’ Mike DeCourcy has Alexander No. 57.

He’s in range.

And that’s about where he thought he’d be.