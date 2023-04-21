Lexi Hastings hit a leadoff home run for UCONN to begin the game and Creighton softball could never muster a comeback in its 5-1 series-opening loss Friday evening at CU Sports Complex.

The Bluejays held the Big East-leading Huskies to just nine hits but could only muster up five themselves.

Taylor Zatyk picked up an RBI in the fourth when she hit a base hit with the bases loaded. CU ace Natalia Puchino struck out the next Connecticut batter to get out of the jam.

The Huskies extended its lead after Puchino exited after six as Hastings homered again — this time a two-run shot — to pull away in the top of the seventh.

Emma Rosonke put the Jays on the board with a solo shot in the bottom of the frame

UCONN (29-11)... 100 100 3 — 5 9 0

Creighton (18-25)... 000 000 1 — 1 4 1

W: Jenkins (12-2) L: Puchino (11-12) 2B: UCONN, Jenkins (2). CU, Frame. HR: UCONN, Hastings (2). CU, Rosonke.