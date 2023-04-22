Creighton softball was within one run of the Big East leaders but UConn put several runs on the board late to end the Bluejays' hopes in a 10-5 loss Saturday afternoon at CU Sports Complex.

The Jays put a four-spot up in the third inning behind a Cayla Nielsen solo home run and a three-run double from Saren Croker to give CU a 4-2 lead.

Connecticut would answer with two of its own in the fourth and fifth innings to jump ahead 6-4.

Erika Perez pinch-hit and slammed an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth to bring Creighton within striking distance.

That's when the Huskies pulled away as seven of the first eight batters reached base to score four more runs and a double play ball got the Jays out of the inning before more damage could be done.

Creighton finishes its home series with UConn Sunday at 12 p.m.

UConn (30-11)... 200 220 4 — 10 10 1

Creighton (18-26)... 004 010 0 — 5 6 2

W: Nagy (2-0) L: Bostley (0-2) S: O'Neil (7) 2B: CU, Croker, Perez. UCONN, Sanden. HR: CU, Nielsen. UCONN, Benson.