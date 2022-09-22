 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
SOCCER

UConn's late goal hands Creighton women's soccer first loss

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is the Creighton women's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.

Less than three minutes after the Creighton women tied the match, UConn's Cara Jordan scored with 5:22 left to give the Huskies a 2-1 win in the Big East opener Thursday night.

UConn took the lead six minutes into the second half before the Bluejays tied on a Peighton Steffen goal with 7:56 to play.

But the Huskies would answer to hand the Jays (4-1-4, 0-1) their first loss this season.

Creighton outshot the Huskies 16-11, including 8-2 in the scoreless first half. Keelen Terrell made one save for the Jays, who play at Georgetown on Sunday.

Connecticut (5-2-1) ...... 0 2—2

At Creighton (4-1-4) .... 0 1—1

Goals: UConn, Mazo, Jordan. CU, Steffen.

People are also reading…

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer to team up with old rival Rafael Nadal for final match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert