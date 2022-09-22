UConn's late goal hands Creighton women's soccer first loss

Less than three minutes after the Creighton women tied the match, UConn's Cara Jordan scored with 5:22 left to give the Huskies a 2-1 win in the Big East opener Thursday night.

UConn took the lead six minutes into the second half before the Bluejays tied on a Peighton Steffen goal with 7:56 to play.

But the Huskies would answer to hand the Jays (4-1-4, 0-1) their first loss this season.

Creighton outshot the Huskies 16-11, including 8-2 in the scoreless first half. Keelen Terrell made one save for the Jays, who play at Georgetown on Sunday.

Connecticut (5-2-1) ...... 0 2—2

At Creighton (4-1-4) .... 0 1—1

Goals: UConn, Mazo, Jordan. CU, Steffen.