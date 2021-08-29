Uganda, with Creighton's Arthur Kaluma, loses thriller to South Sudan

KIGALI, Rwanda — Creighton freshman Arthur Kaluma and his teammates on Uganda's national team lost a thriller to South Sudan on Sunday in their final group-phase game of the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket tournament.
The up-tempo, back-and-forth match-up came down to the end. And Kaluma had a chance late to guide his team to victory.
Uganda went to the 19-year-old forward twice in the final minute of a one-possession game. He got fouled on a drive and made both free throws the first time. His layup was blocked on the next trip down.
South Sudan used two free throws with 14 seconds left to take a one-point lead, and Uganda's Ishmail Wainright, who finished with a triple-double, couldn't hit a short turnaround jumper to give his team the lead.
The final sequence didn't go Uganda's way in the 88-86 defeat. But the mistakes on defense all game long, specifically in early ball screen situations, were what stood out to Kaluma and coach George Galanopoulos afterward.
"Our defense was a little off," Kaluma said in the postgame press conference. "We lost on things we could control, and that's the thing that hurts the most about it."
But Kaluma did have perhaps his best individual game thus far in the AfroBasket.
He finished with 14 points on 5 of 16 shooting (4 of 11 in the second half). He added five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. He didn't commit a turnover in 28 minutes.
He was on the court for most of Uganda's third-quarter surge, when it chipped away at an eight-point deficit over the final seven minutes of the period. By the end of the third, the game was tied at 65-65.
Kaluma, who made his national team debut in an AfroBasket qualifier last month, is averaging 11.3 points and 7 rebounds in three games in Rwanda. But the one area where he's struggled: He's missed all 12 of his 3-point tries.
"I'm working on my shot every day," Kaluma said. "It's not obviously going to be fixed in a day. I feel like I have better days and I have worse days. It's been three bad days in a row for me, and I feel like that can't happen, especially with the caliber of player that I am."
He said he will be back in the gym as soon as he can.
With the time that Kaluma puts in, improvement is inevitable, Galanopoulos said.
"I've never seen a 19-year-old work the way that this kid does," he said in the press conference. "Honest to God. He's the first one in the gym that laces up his shoes.
"I've got faith in him. He's got a bright future ahead of him."
Uganda concludes the pool play stage of the 16-team tournament with a 1-2 record. It had never won a preliminary round game before Friday's victory over Cameroon.