Uganda, with Creighton's Arthur Kaluma, loses thriller to South Sudan

He was on the court for most of Uganda's third-quarter surge, when it chipped away at an eight-point deficit over the final seven minutes of the period. By the end of the third, the game was tied at 65-65.

Kaluma, who made his national team debut in an AfroBasket qualifier last month, is averaging 11.3 points and 7 rebounds in three games in Rwanda. But the one area where he's struggled: He's missed all 12 of his 3-point tries.

"I'm working on my shot every day," Kaluma said. "It's not obviously going to be fixed in a day. I feel like I have better days and I have worse days. It's been three bad days in a row for me, and I feel like that can't happen, especially with the caliber of player that I am."

He said he will be back in the gym as soon as he can.

With the time that Kaluma puts in, improvement is inevitable, Galanopoulos said.

"I've never seen a 19-year-old work the way that this kid does," he said in the press conference. "Honest to God. He's the first one in the gym that laces up his shoes.

"I've got faith in him. He's got a bright future ahead of him."