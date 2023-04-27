Sterling Knox wasn’t quite sure what was in store for him toward the end of his senior season.

A combination of the college landscape shifting under him and a leap of faith at a new high school made things blurry. After a visit to Creighton just last week, everything came into focus for Knox, who committed to the Bluejays just a day later.

“I just saw a place I knew I could work hard at and knew I could get better,” Knox said. “I know I’m gonna get better with the players that are there. … It just felt like home.”

The three-star 2023 wing had only heard from so many schools during the high school season. He chose Creighton over offers from San Francisco, Chicago State, Sacramento State and other schools that expressed interest.

Knox first made contact with CU’s staff in the fall when it attended one of his practices with Red Rock Academy. Red Rock, where Knox spent this past season, is still a relatively new school. It was a bold decision for an unsigned, rising senior with few offers and a hunger for eyes.

“I’m glad I made the decision I made,” Knox said. “… I didn’t like where I was at in high school in (Clark County School District) and I wanted to challenge myself at a higher level. Transferring to Red Rock was a risky decision. I’m glad I took it.”

It was with Red Rock that Knox got the chance to play — and knock off — Arizona’s Compass Prep, one of the better perennial prep powerhouses in recent memory. This year’s Compass squad featured five players in the ESPN Top 100: Mookie Cook, Trent Pierce, Zayden High, Rayvon Griffith and Tru Washington.

Knox finished that game with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Similar performances year round helped push him through some of the uncertainty that he masked. It’s no secret that high school recruiting has taken a hit with the recent prominence of the transfer portal. As a late-bloomer ranked by 247Sports as the 54th best shooting guard in his class, few players are hurt more than those in Knox’s shoes.

“It’s been hard ever since the season started,” Knox said. “Just knowing that the transfer portal is a thing. A lot of JUCOs were in contact, and I didn’t really feel like Division I schools were really looking at me until the very end.

“(Coaches) don’t really look at high school players. They look at them last. They look through the transfer portal, and then the Top 100 players, and then you got JUCO. It’s crazy that I’m on the bottom of the list and got recognized.”

Going to a junior college has been the route that players with Knox’s recruiting profile have been forced to take at times. While he was never against it, Knox felt he was ready to be a high-major hooper.

Creighton coming back into contact with Knox following the end of his season provided some affirmation.

“Honestly it felt great,” Knox said. “Just knowing that it's a high major school and I’ve been putting in the work for it all season.”

Knox’s move came off as a surprise for fans. With several of CU’s starters weighing decisions with the NBA Draft, Creighton fans were expecting transfer moves to ease their anxiety. Then Knox, an under-the-radar prospect, committed to the Jays less than 24 hours after a swift visit.

Creighton’s staff is intrigued by the 6-foot-6, 180-pound Knox’s measurements and some of the tools he flashed this past season. With CU still in a position to make a run should most of its starters return from the draft, the room for Knox can grow cramped.

But the same way Knox chose to bet on himself, Creighton is seemingly choosing to bet on his upside.

“Being a versatile wing, a great shooter on the outside,” Knox said of his potential role. “And just knowing that I’ll be a project and working on my game.”

Photos: Creighton takes on San Diego State in Elite Eight