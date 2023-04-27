Sterling Knox wasn’t quite sure what was in store for him toward the end of his senior season.
A combination of the college landscape shifting under him and a leap of faith at a new high school made things blurry. After a visit to Creighton just last week, everything came into focus for Knox, who committed to the Bluejays just a day later.
“I just saw a place I knew I could work hard at and knew I could get better,” Knox said. “I know I’m gonna get better with the players that are there. … It just felt like home.”
The three-star 2023 wing had only heard from so many schools during the high school season. He chose Creighton over offers from San Francisco, Chicago State, Sacramento State and other schools that expressed interest.
Knox first made contact with CU’s staff in the fall when it attended one of his practices with Red Rock Academy. Red Rock, where Knox spent this past season, is still a relatively new school. It was a bold decision for an unsigned, rising senior with few offers and a hunger for eyes.
“I’m glad I made the decision I made,” Knox said. “… I didn’t like where I was at in high school in (Clark County School District) and I wanted to challenge myself at a higher level. Transferring to Red Rock was a risky decision. I’m glad I took it.”
It was with Red Rock that Knox got the chance to play — and knock off — Arizona’s Compass Prep, one of the better perennial prep powerhouses in recent memory. This year’s Compass squad featured five players in the ESPN Top 100: Mookie Cook, Trent Pierce, Zayden High, Rayvon Griffith and Tru Washington.
Knox finished that game with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Similar performances year round helped push him through some of the uncertainty that he masked. It’s no secret that high school recruiting has taken a hit with the recent prominence of the transfer portal. As a late-bloomer ranked by 247Sports as the 54th best shooting guard in his class, few players are hurt more than those in Knox’s shoes.
“It’s been hard ever since the season started,” Knox said. “Just knowing that the transfer portal is a thing. A lot of JUCOs were in contact, and I didn’t really feel like Division I schools were really looking at me until the very end.
“(Coaches) don’t really look at high school players. They look at them last. They look through the transfer portal, and then the Top 100 players, and then you got JUCO. It’s crazy that I’m on the bottom of the list and got recognized.”
Going to a junior college has been the route that players with Knox’s recruiting profile have been forced to take at times. While he was never against it, Knox felt he was ready to be a high-major hooper.
Creighton coming back into contact with Knox following the end of his season provided some affirmation.
“Honestly it felt great,” Knox said. “Just knowing that it's a high major school and I’ve been putting in the work for it all season.”
Knox’s move came off as a surprise for fans. With several of CU’s starters weighing decisions with the NBA Draft, Creighton fans were expecting transfer moves to ease their anxiety. Then Knox, an under-the-radar prospect, committed to the Jays less than 24 hours after a swift visit.
Creighton’s staff is intrigued by the 6-foot-6, 180-pound Knox’s measurements and some of the tools he flashed this past season. With CU still in a position to make a run should most of its starters return from the draft, the room for Knox can grow cramped.
But the same way Knox chose to bet on himself, Creighton is seemingly choosing to bet on his upside.
“Being a versatile wing, a great shooter on the outside,” Knox said of his potential role. “And just knowing that I’ll be a project and working on my game.”
Photos: Creighton takes on San Diego State in Elite Eight
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) covers his face while walking off the court following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Darrion Trammell (12) shoots a free throw with 1.2 seconds left in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott yells at an official during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans watch the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11), Arthur Kaluma (24) and and Trey Alexander (23) and San Diego State's Nathan Mensah (31) and Matt Bradley (20) go up for the rebound in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) is fouled by San Diego State's Micah Parrish (3) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24), Baylor Scheierman (55), Ryan Nembhard (2) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) walk toward the bench during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State fans celebrate in the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) has his right hand a wrist looked at during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State celebrates winning the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) celebrates with a bit of the net following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) collides with San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee (13) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) in the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton bench and fans react to a call in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott yells at an official during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) gets the ball in the hood over San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) keeps the ball from San Diego State's Micah Parrish (3) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans watch the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) shoots the ball over San Diego State's Matt Bradley (20) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) brings the ball down court while up against San Diego State's Adam Seiko (2) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) keeps the ball away from his right hand and wrist during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans watch the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State and Creighton fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans react immediately after the end of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Jared Barnett (4) celebrates following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) closes his eyes after a foul was called against him with 1.2 seconds left in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher watches his team in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans cheer during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State celebrates following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) goes for two points in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) eyes the hoop in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) keeps the ball from San Diego State's Lamont Butler (5) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) grabs a rebound away fro San Diego State's Keshad Johnson (0) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) keeps the ball from San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee (13) and Micah Parrish (3) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) dives for the ball in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) plays in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) competes in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) gets his arms up in front of San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee (13) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton cheerleaders perform during a break in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) controls the ball in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott calls out to his team in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Lamont Butler (5) powers through Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) slams into the media table in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) keeps an eye on San Diego State's Darrion Trammell (12) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott, left, and San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher meets before the start of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball with a March Madness logo ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans arrive for the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) wears headphones as he warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans arrive for the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The court is painted ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans attend mass in a hotel ballroom ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
William Martinez, of Sutherland, Neb., and other Creighton fans attend mass in a hotel ballroom ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Patty Galas, the administrative assistant for the Creighton men’s basketball program, offers communion as Creighton fans attend mass in a hotel ballroom ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!