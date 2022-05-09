UNO and Creighton look to rebound in cross-town game after rough weekend

Creighton and UNO are coming off disappointing weekends that saw them lose series to conference rivals.

But as UNO coach Evan Porter pointed out following Sunday's loss to South Dakota State, the teams have a chance to rebound 48 hours later.

"The great thing about baseball is two days from now we'll be playing again and then right back at it next weekend," Porter said.

UNO will make the drive across town to Schwab Field to face the Bluejays at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. The Mavs won the first meeting this season, 5-3 on a chilly March 8 night at Anderson Field.

Creighton (25-15) put together its best stretch of baseball following that UNO loss. The Bluejays won 17 of their next 19 and were tied for the Big East lead. But Creighton has dropped its first four games in May, including a weekend sweep by No. 13 Connecticut.

Those three losses to UConn were by a total of four runs. CU's Dylan Tebrake struck out a career-high 13 on Friday, but the Huskies won 3-1 on the strength of a two-run homer in the seventh. UConn followed that with a pair of 6-5 wins.

UConn has taken a commanding four-game lead in the Big East, but Creighton still is in second place, one game ahead of Xavier. The Jays finish the regular season with a home series against last-place Butler this weekend and at Villanova beginning May 19.

UNO (21-24) has another crucial Summit League series on the horizon as it hosts Oral Roberts beginning Friday.

In the Summit standings, the Mavs are two games behind Oral Roberts, which is percentage points behind leader North Dakota State.

UNO took two of three at Oral Roberts last month, shutting out the Golden Eagles twice. Prior to that series, UNO had been 1-14 in regular-season games at Oral Roberts. The Mavs close the regular season with a series at St. Thomas.

"We need to find a way to be playing our best baseball the next three weeks," Porter said. "Ultimately, the coaches just need to do a better job of getting these guys ready to play."

