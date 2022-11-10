 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

UNO men's soccer denied by No. 7 Denver in Summit League semifinal

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is the UNO men's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.

No. 7 Denver scored with less than seven minutes left in the first half and that stood up for a 1-0 win over UNO in the Summit League men's soccer tournament semifinals Thursday night.

It was the second time this season that the Mavs dropped a 1-0 decision to the Pioneers.

Both defenses controlled the match as both teams attempted six shots, including two on goal. UNO was issued a red card in the 75th minute and played the rest of the way a man down.

UNO finishes its first season under coach Donovan Dowling with an 8-6-2 record.

UNO (8-6-2)......... 0  0  -  0

Denver (12-2-5)... 1  0  -  1

Goals: DU, Francois

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

