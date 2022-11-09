UNO men's soccer to face No. 7 Denver in Summit League tournament

Here is the UNO men's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.
UNO men's soccer heads into the Summit League tournament as the third seed as they will face Denver, ranked seventh nationally, on its home field at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Dovonan Dowling has felt the Mavs have made a lot of progress throughout his first season as coach.
"I think the boys have grown a lot in terms of just understanding our game model as we get more familiarity with one another and the habits we need to be at our best," Dowling said after a win late last month.
In the teams' regular-season meeting last month, Denver's Ben Smith, who was named the league's midfielder of the yeaer, scored in 68th minute for a 1-0 win. Denver outshot UNO 16-5 in that game.
UNO enters the tournament with an 8-5-2 record. Kenji Mboma Dem has had a stellar season as he leads the team with six goals and eight assists. He's tied for second in the league in points. Mathis Pilon St-Louis also has six goals.
Denver, 11-2-5 and ranked in the top 10 nationally, hasn't lost since Sept. 20. The Pioneers are led by Sam Bassett with seven goals and six assists.
On Wednesday, four Mavs were named to the All-Summit second team when postseason honors were announced.
Those on second team were Mboma Dem, Gonzalo Cuevas, Lute Lillo Portero and Tevin Rochester.
Rochester has scored 14 points this season, Cuevas has played nearly 1,200 minutes as a defender and Portero has recorded four shutouts in UNO's past eight games.
Four other Mavs earned honorable mention — Thore Boehm, Theo Klein, Mathis Pilon St-Louis and Kyle Reese. Cuevas and Klein also were named to the league's all-newcomer team.
The tournament's semifinal features Oral Roberts against UMKC. The final will be Saturday afternoon.
Photos: Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer
Creighton's Jackson Castro (16) celebrates his goal as the ball gets behind UNO's Nathanael Sallah (30) in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Miguel Ventura (5) leads the way to the ball with UNO's Gonzalo Cuevas (2) and Mathis Pilon St-Louis (7) trailing in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Miguel Ventura (5) narrowly misses the face of UNO's Mathis Pilon St-Louis (7) while kicking the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Callum Watson (14) issei's given a yellow card in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Sam Pollard (6) and Creighton's Giorgio Probo (27) go up for the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The UNO dance team performs before the start of the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Dominik Danis (3) and Creighton's Diego Dutilh (10) go after the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Owen O'Malley (18) celebrates a goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Flags representing the home countries of players hang on the fence surrounding the pitch ahead of the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Johnny Torres watches his team in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Thore Boehm (22) is bookmarked by Creighton's Luke Waters (28) and Fabian Alvarez (2) in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Nathanael Sallah (30) dives and misses the ball for a Creighton goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Charles Auguste (8) hugs teammates after a goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Charles Auguste (8) moves with the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) is given a yellow card in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO head coach Donovan Dowling watches his team in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) and UNO's Kyle Reese (12) battle for the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Nathanael Sallah (30) gets above Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) for a save in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cassidy Gydesen, left, a UNO senior gerontology major, paints the face of Cadence Sweetmon, a UNO freshman business major, during the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Gonzalo Cuevas (2) and Creighton's Ben Foulks (15) go after the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jackson Castro (16) smiles with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans celebrate a goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Gonzalo Cuevas (2) scores on a penalty kick in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
