UNO men's soccer to face No. 7 Denver in Summit League tournament

UNO men's soccer heads into the Summit League tournament as the third seed as they will face Denver, ranked seventh nationally, on its home field at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Dovonan Dowling has felt the Mavs have made a lot of progress throughout his first season as coach.

"I think the boys have grown a lot in terms of just understanding our game model as we get more familiarity with one another and the habits we need to be at our best," Dowling said after a win late last month.

In the teams' regular-season meeting last month, Denver's Ben Smith, who was named the league's midfielder of the yeaer, scored in 68th minute for a 1-0 win. Denver outshot UNO 16-5 in that game.

UNO enters the tournament with an 8-5-2 record. Kenji Mboma Dem has had a stellar season as he leads the team with six goals and eight assists. He's tied for second in the league in points. Mathis Pilon St-Louis also has six goals.

Denver, 11-2-5 and ranked in the top 10 nationally, hasn't lost since Sept. 20. The Pioneers are led by Sam Bassett with seven goals and six assists.

On Wednesday, four Mavs were named to the All-Summit second team when postseason honors were announced.

Those on second team were Mboma Dem, Gonzalo Cuevas, Lute Lillo Portero and Tevin Rochester.

Rochester has scored 14 points this season, Cuevas has played nearly 1,200 minutes as a defender and Portero has recorded four shutouts in UNO's past eight games.

Four other Mavs earned honorable mention — Thore Boehm, Theo Klein, Mathis Pilon St-Louis and Kyle Reese. Cuevas and Klein also were named to the league's all-newcomer team.​​

The tournament's semifinal features Oral Roberts against UMKC. The final will be Saturday afternoon.