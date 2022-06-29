UNO women tab Erin Gunter new assistant

A former Creighton captain will join UNO's sideline next season.

Erin Gunther was named an assistant for the Maverick women's team Wednesday.

Gunther, who played for the Bluejays from 2008 to 2011, spent the last two seasons as a graduate manager at LSU.

"I'm really pleased to be bringing Erin back to Omaha,” coach Tim Walters said. “I really feel like we got the right person to help us continue our growth as a program. She has learned from some great coaches both as a professional and as a coach, and I love that she has a special connection to the city of Omaha."

She was a four-time Missouri Valley selection and helped CU win the 2010 league championship to earn an NCAA tournament berth. After her collegiate career, Gunther played internationally for eight years in Sweden. There Gunther helped organize the academy program for younger players and was an assistant with IFK Kalmar Academy.

“I’m very excited to be back in Omaha and working for a program that is looking to build not only for the players now, but for the future players to come,” Gunther said. “Tim is a great guy who is dedicated to the players of the team and very passionate about his work. I am looking forward to learning and growing with him as a coach, and I’m excited to see what the team can do this season.”