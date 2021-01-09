'Unselfish' offense helps Jays cruise past St. John's for sixth straight win

Then Mitchell buried a wide open 3-pointer on the game’s first possession. He finished with 10 points and three assists.

It was an exhibition of the areas where Mitchell improved during a productive offseason. He’s a better shooter (5 of 12 from 3-point range this year) and he’s progressed as a set-up man (21 assists, eight turnovers).

“It’s just me being comfortable out there, finding the right shots, the open shots,” Mitchell said. “Even creating for my teammates. That’s something I want to do, and see my guys score.”

Whether he’s in the starting lineup again remains to be seen.

Mitchell did roll an ankle at the end of the game but he said he’ll be fine. And McDermott said Zegarowski will benefit from a few extra days off this week — the Jays don’t play again until Saturday at Butler.

Whatever role is needed, Mitchell said he’ll be ready to adjust. As will the rest of the team. That was evident against St. John’s (6-6, 1-5).

The Jays had Ballock running the point at times Saturday. They utilized lineups they hadn’t worked on in practice, McDermott said. Sophomore Jett Canfield earned meaningful playing time (a season-high nine minutes) for the first time this season.