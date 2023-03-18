VILLANOVA, Pa. — Villanova scored runs in every inning to complete a Big East series sweep over Creighton, winning 10-4 Saturday.

Creighton, which lost two one-run games Friday, bolted to a quick lead as five of its first six batters got hits in a three-run first inning. That included RBI doubles from Lily West and Kailey Wilson.

But the Jays managed only three hits the rest of the day. Meanwhile, Villanova methodically put up runs, taking the lead for good with four runs in the third. Villanova's Ryan Henry hit a two-run homer in the second and a two-run single in the third.

Creighton returns to Omaha to play the Mavericks at Connie Claussen Field at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Creighton (13-14) 301 000 0 - 4 8 1

Villanova (13-13) 124 111 x - 10 13 3

W: Gallant, 6-3. L: Lawrence, 0-2. 2B: CU, West, Wilson; VU, Franz. 3B: VU, Dakroski. HR: VU, Smith, Henry