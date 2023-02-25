There was no backup plan.

Creighton men’s basketball is known for its drop coverage. Its star center, junior Ryan Kalkbrenner, is known for how much ground he covers.

But Kalkbrenner would be expected to stretch himself across the floor as much as possible in the Bluejays’ 79-67 loss to Villanova on Saturday in Philadelphia.

Thank Eric Dixon.

The Villanova (15-14, 9-9 Big East) big man got off to a hot start early — 18 first-half points with four 3-pointers — to have Kalkbrenner on his toes. With how much heavy a presence Kalkbrenner holds around the rim, it’s never in CU’s best interest to have Kalkbrenner along the perimeter.

The third-year big man probably didn’t expect to extend himself too far past the paint. Dixon shot just 1 for 6 from deep when the teams met a couple weeks back, doing most of his work inside. Then Dixon torched the nets Saturday, scoring a career-high 31 points on 11-for-15 shooting.

The Wildcats mounted a formidable lead as soon as the first half, and with the way they pressed full court and smothered the Jays in the halfcourt, CU never quite made a big enough run to threaten Villanova’s lead.

Creighton (18-11, 12-6) shot just 39% from the field and 19% from deep. Kalkbrenner finished with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Sophomore Arthur Kaluma went 5 for 11 en route to 19 points.

