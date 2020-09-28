 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Half-Court Press: The pandemic’s impact on the preseason for Creighton, Nebraska
PODCASTS

The Half-Court Press podcast goes in-depth on all the latest Creighton and Nebraska basketball news.

On the latest episode, World-Herald staff writers Jon Nyatawa and Sam McKewon sort through the issues facing the Jays and Huskers as the teams work to solidify a regular season schedule in the wake of the pandemic.

Will the NCAA's blueprint work? Will Creighton and Nebraska play this winter? Jon and Sam also discuss why CU feels it has more to prove, and why NU will be much improved.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, on Google Play Music, on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else.

You can also follow Chris and Jon on Twitter for news, notes and analysis throughout the season. 

Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that below.

Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004

