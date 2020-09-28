Watch Now: Half-Court Press: The pandemic’s impact on the preseason for Creighton, Nebraska

The Half-Court Press podcast goes in-depth on all the latest Creighton and Nebraska basketball news.

On the latest episode, World-Herald staff writers Jon Nyatawa and Sam McKewon sort through the issues facing the Jays and Huskers as the teams work to solidify a regular season schedule in the wake of the pandemic.

Will the NCAA's blueprint work? Will Creighton and Nebraska play this winter? Jon and Sam also discuss why CU feels it has more to prove, and why NU will be much improved.

