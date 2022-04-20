Watkins: Creighton's made the way-too-early rankings. Here's why that matters

LINCOLN — Creighton men’s basketball was picked ninth in ESPN’s first top-25 list for the 2022-23 season. The Jays ranked 14th at NCAA.com and CBS.

So what?

Fair response. Ranking college basketball teams seven months early is more speculative than scientific. Rosters and coaches change. Players improve. Pointless exercise, right?

Maybe not. Last season was the first that incorporated the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule, which allowed players to leave one school for another without having to sit out a year. In theory, the waters were never muddier. Experts couldn’t project rosters, much less contenders.

In practice, last season’s annual way-too-early polls weren’t far off.

» NCAA.com’s first Power 36 poll, published on April 6, 2021, featured every eventual final four team, seven Elite 8 participants and 10 Sweet 16 teams in its top 25.

» ESPN’s first poll had every Final Four team, six Elite 8 Participants and nine Sweet 16 teams.

» And CBS hit 4 for 4, 6 of 8 and 11 of 16 in its first poll.

All were published before May. None were flukes.

Over the past three seasons — excluding the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season — all three outlets have featured at least 10 of the 12 eventual final four teams in their rankings. They’ve all hit at least 17 of the 24 Elite 8 teams and 30 of the 48 Sweet 16 participants, too. And the eventual champion has usually been ranked near the top.

On average, NCAA.com has ranked the champ 3.3 in its preseason rankings. ESPN? 5.3. CBS? 7. No poll ranked the eventual champion lower than 10.

Of course, each poll also missed on teams.

NCAA’s polls have included 16 teams (5.3 per year) in its rankings that ended up missing the tournament altogether. ESPN ranked 15 duds, and CBS ranked 13.

NCAA.com and ESPN have missed on at least one top-12 team every year. CBS has missed on a top-16 team every year.

Again, they’re working on speculation, not science. If Creighton advances to the Sweet 16 (or further) next season, it won’t be because they appeared on these preseason lists.

But recent history suggests that it’s better to be included than left out.

