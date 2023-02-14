Jim Flanery was beside himself.

He didn’t even need one hand to count the teams that have made his squad appear out of place on any given night. But with just seven active players, UConn women’s basketball did just that, dominating Creighton in a 25-point win at Sokol Arena back on Dec. 28.

“Probably as mad as you’ve seen me,” Flanery said then.

Fast forward 1½ months, and CU seems to be right back in the same spot: Catching the Huskies at seemingly as opportune a time as there’s been in years.

So has been the theme with No. 6 UConn (22-4, 14-1 Big East) this season. Opponents have widened their eyes at possibly catching one of college basketball’s most prominent programs during relatively advantageous circumstances, as the Huskies are without injured stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd.

Of course, UConn is still UConn. It isn’t the monopoly it’s been most years, but it’s been able to diminish much of the pushback during what some consider a down year. Especially in the Big East, where the Huskies were 13-0 heading into last week.

They hadn’t shed a drop of blood in the water before losing 59-52 at Marquette last Wednesday.

The Golden Eagles just happened to do all the things a disappointed Flanery hoped to see from Creighton in late December. They kept things close with UConn on the boards despite their size disadvantage. In a game where neither shot well, Marquette made a living inside and limited the league’s best shooting team to 3 for 13 from 3-point range.

The Huskies’ five starters each played at least 36 minutes in Milwaukee.

“Marquette made them have to guard,” Flanery said of UConn’s loss after CU’s win over Xavier. “And when they’re playing five players, that’s just something we’ve got to be committed to.”

The Golden Eagles made things ugly, and they reaped the benefits. With the 26th ranked defense, MU’s effort on that end knocked the Huskies off their pedestal. With a defense just clear of the top 60, Creighton (18-6, 12-4) might not be afforded that kind of game, and it might not be able to keep the board count so close, being outrebounded by 32 boards in their first meeting with the Huskies.

CU has the power to keep things competitive by limiting backdoor actions, focusing further on defense. In the first matchup, the Jays did a fine job early on UConn center Dorka Juhasz early, altering her touches and showing urgency on her catches to bring multiple defenders over while not completely taking themselves out of perimeter contests.

As UConn ran up the score, that sense of urgency was lost. On the other end, CU attempted 3s early in shot clocks, some of which is a product of the pressure UConn’s defense puts on teams, some others out of settling. It wasn’t until the second half when the Jays actively looked to pressure on the rim, cutting hard and hoping to draw fouls.

“They got a score and we got quicker on offense,” Flanery said after the Xavier win. “In those cases, we need to be able to slow down, because I think we can be hard to guard if we slow down.”

Creighton enters this matchup with far more momentum than it did the first one. The Jays are riding high on a six-game winning streak, just a bit different than the back-to-back losses they suffered before hosting the Huskies.

During the past six games, CU has won several games without shooting it so pretty from the floor, let alone deep. It’s managed ways to win without always leaning on stellar shotmaking — necessary prep when UConn will likely force it to snag that hopeful, illustrious win in uncomfortable fashion.

“We have a lot of momentum, so I’m anxious to see what we can do with that,” Flanery said. “I’m excited that it’s a road game, because I feel like that’s less pressure than it’s a home game. Maybe you can lower the level of expectation, but I still think we’ve improved enough that we should feel pretty good about going out there and being competitive.”

