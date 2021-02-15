'We have a lot to improve on': Creighton won't rest on laurels in break before DePaul

They haven’t had a session like that since Jan. 12 — and that day their top two point guards weren’t healthy enough to suit up. Every other practice has been primarily constructed around getting the team acquainted with the next game’s plan.

But now No. 19 Creighton can self-assess a little more, devote some time to drills and address a few flaws.

“We have an opportunity to hopefully make a little bit of progress,” CU coach Greg McDermott said. “Tweak some things. Grow in maybe areas of weakness where we’re not as consistent maybe as we once were. We’ll have a chance to do that.”

It’ll be especially important for the reserves, an inexperienced group that hasn’t really had time to celebrate or address the individual highs and lows of the season.

Senior grad transfer Alex O’Connell can continue to get comfortable in the defensive scheme. Sophomore transfer Antwann Jones can experiment with his playmaking tactics. Sophomore Shereef Mitchell can boost his confidence as a scorer. Freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner can explore ways to counter some of the ways opponents have tried to limit his production.

And that’s just the start.

“We’re going to take advantage of this time,” McDermott said.