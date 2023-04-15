WASHINGTON — After delays and the threat of more severe weather in the forecast, Creighton's softball game at Georgetown on Saturday was suspended in the top of the second inning.

The game will resume at 10 a.m. Sunday with the Hoyas leading 2-0. Following the completion of that contest, the teams will play the finale of their three-game Big East series.

In Friday's opener, Georgetown scored a 4-3 eighth-inning walk-off win to improve to 12-24 and 6-7 in the Big East. The Bluejays dropped to 17-23, 3-10.