'We're not going away': Creighton is young, but shouldn't be underestimated, McDermott says

"He really fits our style of play," McDermott said of Nembhard. "He pushes the basketball. Really developed his jump shot. He makes everybody else better."

The biggest thing Kalkbrenner has noticed while playing alongside Nembhard? He's a table setter.

"He just sees the floor so well," Kalkbrenner said. "Such an amazing playmaker. If you're open, he's going to find you."

» The CU coaching staff knew months ahead of time that it would have openings on its roster once last season ended. McDermott said he and the coaches made the decision to fill most of those vacancies with freshmen instead of transfers — a roster-construction philosophy that emphasizes player development.

"To use an NBA term, you either build through the draft or you build through free agency," McDermott said. "We decided to build through the draft.

"We've enjoyed a lot of success bringing in a lot of young guys, keeping them in our program, watching them grow and watching them develop. That's the way we've chosen to go."

» McDermott said a couple times Tuesday that he expects the Jays will have at least one freshman on the court at all times this season. It's just unavoidable. They're going to have to rely on their youngsters, he said.