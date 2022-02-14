Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson commits to Creighton volleyball: 'Where I needed to be'

Frigid Nebraska winters didn't prevent Omaha Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson from changing her future college volleyball destination from Hawaii to Creighton.

The 6-foot-2 junior said Sunday she has committed to the Bluejays. She previously had committed to Hawaii last summer.

"It just became clear what I wanted," she said. "I've been here my whole life and it's been great to see the program develop."

Ndam-Simpson played two years at Bellevue West before transferring to Omaha Westside. She helped the Thunderbirds reach the state tournament in 2020 — their first trip since 2006 — and the Warriors in 2021.

The only underclassman on The World-Herald's All-Nebraska first team, she led Class A in kills with 504 as Westside went to state for the first time since 2002.

She had 26 kills in a first-round tourney win over Lincoln Southwest and 22 in a five-set semifinal loss to Millard West.

Ndam-Simpson also was solid defensively with a team-high 508 digs.

She said her connection to Creighton extends back to her time attending camps there.