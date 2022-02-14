Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson commits to Creighton volleyball: 'Where I needed to be'

Frigid Nebraska winters didn't prevent Omaha Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson from changing her future college volleyball destination from Hawaii to Creighton.
The 6-foot-2 junior said Sunday she has committed to the Bluejays. She previously had committed to Hawaii last summer.
"It just became clear what I wanted," she said. "I've been here my whole life and it's been great to see the program develop."
Ndam-Simpson played two years at Bellevue West before transferring to Omaha Westside. She helped the Thunderbirds reach the state tournament in 2020 — their first trip since 2006 — and the Warriors in 2021.
The only underclassman on The World-Herald's All-Nebraska first team, she led Class A in kills with 504 as Westside went to state for the first time since 2002.
She had 26 kills in a first-round tourney win over Lincoln Southwest and 22 in a five-set semifinal loss to Millard West.
Ndam-Simpson also was solid defensively with a team-high 508 digs.
She said her connection to Creighton extends back to her time attending camps there.
"I felt like it was where I wanted to be," Ndam-Simpson said. "It was where I needed to be."
She'll join a program that includes past all-stater Norah Sis of Papillion-La Vista and 2021 all-stater Skylar McCune of Gretna.
"I know some of their players already and I feel like I won't have any trouble fitting in," she said.
Ndam-Simpson, who also plays club volleyball with the Premier program, said it's nice to have the decision made before the start of her senior season.
"Originally I was going to wait," she said. "But then I thought, why drag this out?"
As for the warm weather she'll miss from her original college choice, Ndam-Simpson said she'll get over it.
"It sounded really nice," she said. "But now my family can watch me play much easier instead of hopping on a long, long flight."
