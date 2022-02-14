 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson commits to Creighton volleyball: 'Where I needed to be'
Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson commits to Creighton volleyball: 'Where I needed to be'

  • Updated
Go behind the scenes of The World-Herald's 2021 All-Nebraska volleyball photoshoot at the Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

Frigid Nebraska winters didn't prevent Omaha Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson from changing her future college volleyball destination from Hawaii to Creighton.

The 6-foot-2 junior said Sunday she has committed to the Bluejays. She previously had committed to Hawaii last summer.

"It just became clear what I wanted," she said. "I've been here my whole life and it's been great to see the program develop."

Destiny Ndam-Simpson

Destiny Ndam-Simpson

Ndam-Simpson played two years at Bellevue West before transferring to Omaha Westside. She helped the Thunderbirds reach the state tournament in 2020 — their first trip since 2006 — and the Warriors in 2021.

The only underclassman on The World-Herald's All-Nebraska first team, she led Class A in kills with 504 as Westside went to state for the first time since 2002.

She had 26 kills in a first-round tourney win over Lincoln Southwest and 22 in a five-set semifinal loss to Millard West.

Ndam-Simpson also was solid defensively with a team-high 508 digs.

She said her connection to Creighton extends back to her time attending camps there.

"I felt like it was where I wanted to be," Ndam-Simpson said. "It was where I needed to be."

She'll join a program that includes past all-stater Norah Sis of Papillion-La Vista and 2021 all-stater Skylar McCune of Gretna.

"I know some of their players already and I feel like I won't have any trouble fitting in," she said.

​Ndam-Simpson, who also plays club volleyball with the Premier program, said it's nice to have the decision made before the start of her senior season.

"Originally I was going to wait," she said. "But then I thought, why drag this out?"

As for the warm weather she'll miss from her original college choice, Ndam-Simpson said she'll get over it.

"It sounded really nice," she said. "But now my family can watch me play much easier instead of hopping on a long, long flight."

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

