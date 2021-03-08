'What happened?': Greg McDermott's words don't jibe with the man former Jay Josh Jones knows

* * *

Sitting in the back of the Creighton bus while the Jays were in Las Vegas for a 2012 early-season tournament, Jones left the volume up too high on his headphones.

So when his older brother called, the conversation wasn’t exactly private. And the topic was heavy.

One of their close friends from the neighborhood had been murdered. Something needed to be done. Jones was arguing against violence. His brother was choking up. Jones was trying to keep it together.

“I get off the phone and look up. Doug McDermott (the coach’s son) is right in front of me,” Jones said. “I’m like, Doug heard all that.”

But they had a game to play. Wisconsin, Jones thinks. An 84-74 win. He scored six off the bench.

The team pulled up to the hotel afterward and Jones, the last off the bus, stepped off and saw Greg McDermott waiting for him. Up to that point, Jones had never had a heart-to-heart with his coach. Not a real one.