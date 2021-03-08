'What happened?': Greg McDermott's words don't jibe with the man former Jay Josh Jones knows

Josh Jones was furious.
And confused. Crushed. Despondent.
The remarks from his former college coach pierced his soul like the scalpel carved into his chest when doctors worked to repair his heart. Only Jones was unconscious for those three surgeries. The emotional incision this week has kept Jones from peacefully closing his eyes at night.
Plantation?
Huh? Greg McDermott said plantation?
To his players? During the same sort of fiery locker-room speeches that Jones heard during the three years he spent on Mac-led Creighton teams?
Jones Googled the word. And anything else that sounded similar or maybe could have been substituted. Nothing made sense.
He pulled up his phone and tried to decipher old texts from the man he’s known for a decade, the man he calls “Big Guy.” He prayed, and prayed. He woke up his wife around 3 a.m. and tried to pick her brain. He thought about his mom — what would she think?
“I’m questioning everything,” Jones said. “This is the same guy that I love as a father figure, somebody who’s really impacted my life. What happened?”
It was McDermott who sat by Jones’ hospital bed after open-heart surgery. The day Jones’ mom died of colon cancer in 2018, he and his family left the hospice care center early in the morning. McDermott met Jones at his house minutes later. Two years ago, McDermott walked off the practice floor one evening and went straight to Jones’ surprise 30th birthday party.
McDermott texts Jones on holidays. And he calls periodically, just to check in.
Hey, Jonesy. How ya doing?Hey, Jonesy. How ya doing?broke, when Jones first read about McDermott referring to his program as a plantation while speaking to his players.I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.
Nearly a week later, Jones still can’t believe it.
He has talked to McDermott over the phone a lot since. At least five times. Jones has handed out some straight talk. But he’s also lamented. They’ve reflected on their friendship — what they’ve been through, what they’d hoped to accomplish together. They’ve discussed where to go from here.
The conversations haven’t been easy. Neither spoke for about two minutes on the first call, Jones said.
But Jones is hopeful.
About trying to offer guidance to a man who helped him. About shining a spotlight on McDermott’s introspection and inspiring others to do the same. About uniting a campus with its nearby Black neighborhoods.
“The relationship I got with him is so deep,” Jones said. “These long days, I’ve just tried to be real with myself. Of course, you question him. Who wouldn’t? But I also look at what I know of him, what he’s done for me. I recognize his character.”
* * *
Sitting in the back of the Creighton bus while the Jays were in Las Vegas for a 2012 early-season tournament, Jones left the volume up too high on his headphones.
So when his older brother called, the conversation wasn’t exactly private. And the topic was heavy.
One of their close friends from the neighborhood had been murdered. Something needed to be done. Jones was arguing against violence. His brother was choking up. Jones was trying to keep it together.
“I get off the phone and look up. Doug McDermott (the coach’s son) is right in front of me,” Jones said. “I’m like, Doug heard all that.”
But they had a game to play. Wisconsin, Jones thinks. An 84-74 win. He scored six off the bench.
The team pulled up to the hotel afterward and Jones, the last off the bus, stepped off and saw Greg McDermott waiting for him. Up to that point, Jones had never had a heart-to-heart with his coach. Not a real one.
He didn’t talk to McDermott about his dad’s death in 2006. Or how the family home once was condemned and they were forced to move. Or how he used his Pell Grant money to help his mom pay rent. Or how he’d sometimes leave class to run home to help handle family disputes.
“(McDermott) was always trying, trying to get me to open up,” Jones said. “But I would not talk to this dude. Back then, really, I’m thinking you just want to know my business so you can get me together because we gotta play and win games.”
But that night in Vegas, Jones couldn’t hide it.
McDermott walked him to his hotel room. They talked the whole way. Then they went inside, sat down and kept going.
“I just dumped it on him,” Jones said. “And the thing he did in that moment. He didn’t give me no comparisons. He just said, I appreciate your perspective so much. Because my son couldn’t even fathom what you been through.”
It changed everything for Jones. He told McDermott things only his family knew. And their bond grew.
“We don’t hide nothing from each other,” Jones said.
* * *
June 3, 2020, Jones’ phone buzzes with a text from McDermott.
It’s after 10 p.m. Jones’ wife, Tanisha, is rocking their son, Janoah, back to sleep.
Jones and McDermott chatted a day earlier about the social unrest gripping the country after the killing of George Floyd. During a protest in Omaha on May 30, James Scurlock, a 22-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by White bar owner Jacob Gardner.
The temperature on issues of police brutality and racial inequality had been turned up across the city, across the country. Seemingly everyone was voicing an opinion.
But McDermott wasn’t reaching out to share opinions — at least he didn’t express his that night. What McDermott wanted was information. And perspective.
“He felt like he had a lot of Creighton backers and boosters and fans who would talk to him at lunches and events, and who’d ask his opinion on race and Black Lives Matter,” Jones said. “He felt he could give them information. But he didn’t want to drop the ball or miss the mark.”
June 3 was just the start of their conversations.
If a headline or a social media post or a video related to the topic hit Jones in a certain way, he’d send it to McDermott. They’d discuss it.
Jones told him about his experience as a Black student on Creighton’s predominantly White campus. He could sense McDermott’s empathy.
So they started brainstorming.
What if they had a sit-down for an extended conversation about ways to address systemic racism on campus and strategies to bridge the cultural gap between Creighton and North Omaha? Jones, McDermott, Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen. Jones’ good friend, Abiola Kosoko, would be there, too, to contribute ideas.
Kosoko, a Creighton grad, and Jones were already working on a summer 3-on-3 tournament as part of a community festival. They’d partner with local charities. Maybe McDermott could show up?
They talked about adding diversity and inclusion classes to Creighton’s curriculum. What about a similar course that’s mandatory for CU staff?
Could they better engage their Black basketball alums? Celebrate their stories.
There have to be donors who’d be interested in contributing scholarship dollars, right? Perhaps Creighton, in pursuit of increased diversity, could tap into Jones’ neighborhood, where he as a Salvation Army community director notices daily the wide-ranging talent.
“We’ve got so many bright people in North Omaha,” Jones said. “So many young, eager minds. They just need an opportunity. Like the one I got. Creighton changed my life.”
But ultimately, the Jones-McDermott plan never got going.
Creighton’s campus remained closed all summer due to COVID-19. Practice started a few weeks after classes began in the fall. Then the basketball season was here.
Reasonable excuses for letting the enthusiasm slip away, Jones said. But he’s thought often about last summer this week, and how genuinely eager McDermott seemed.
“He wanted to start to do all that he could to break the barriers, to show equality,” Jones said. “Actually taking action. Not just words.”
Maybe McDermott still can, Jones said.
* * *
Former Creighton teammates, friends, family, community leaders. They all keep asking Jones what he thinks now.
Jones is like everyone else. He first fixates on that word.
Plantation.
“Plantation is oppression and slavery and cotton fields. That’s where my mind goes,” Jones said. “It’s 400 years ago, what Black people went through, and pain we’ve endured since.”
Then comes sympathy.
Did McDermott understand how his remarks would be received by Black players and the community? He couldn’t have, Jones said. Not the guy Jones knows.
Implicit bias builds over a lifetime, so subtly that even the best-intentioned lose their way at times. Jones has caught himself pondering this week on the number of affluent White men, like McDermott, who’ve never been pressed or challenged to compassionately see the world through a different lens.
McDermott, at age 56, has to now.
“There’s going to be people who still feel like the punishment ain’t good enough, and I don’t blame them,” Jones said. “All (McDermott) can do is soul search his heart and live to better himself.”
Initial indications from McDermott are that he plans to.
McDermott hasn’t spoken publicly since his suspension, but he tweeted Thursday that he accepts Creighton’s decision. Mistakes have consequences, he said.
McDermott indicated one day earlier during CU’s pregame radio show that he understood the impact of his words, and how folks might view him now.
“You hope in this world that one mistake doesn’t define you, but obviously this one is going to for me for quite some time,” McDermott said.
Jones is ready to help.
He sees the moment as an opportunity, another spark of urgency. Like last summer.
If McDermott is ready.
“I want to forgive you but as a Black man I’m hurt,” Jones said. “That’s what my community is saying. That’s what I’m saying.
“But then I feel like, he can’t heal alone. And the people he hurt, they can’t heal alone. They need each other. We need each other.”
Photos: Creighton takes on Butler during senior day
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa