What lessons can Creighton learn from its first blowout loss of the season?

Coincidentally it was just last year that Creighton found itself in a similar spot in the same gym. The Jays fell behind Villanova by 22 points with 17 minutes to go. But that veteran group nearly stormed all the way back, at one point using a 17-0 run to make it 59-54 with three minutes left.

That type of rally didn't happen Wednesday. The night went from bad to worse.

And for the first time this season, these young Jays ended up on the wrong side of a blowout.

"Lots of lessons this year," McDermott said. "This team has learned on the fly all season long. We had a lot of young guys who were out there against some really smart, veteran, tough players."

Creighton just couldn't find its offensive rhythm.

That's the end of the floor where the Jays have displayed the most inconsistency this year, particularly when opponents have tried to use length and strength to neutralize CU's speed advantage.

For Villanova, the key was simple. It gave up 42 points in the paint in the first meeting, a 79-59 Creighton win.

So in the rematch it did all it could to seal off the lane.