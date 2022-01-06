What lessons can Creighton learn from its first blowout loss of the season?

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Three minutes into the second half, Creighton's five starters stood at center court, strategizing together for a few moments after breaking the timeout huddle early.
Things weren't going well.
They were trailing a team they'd handled three weeks earlier. Down by 21. Inside a gym enshrined with trophies and Final Four decor — the 6,500-seat Finneran Pavilion is Villanova's sanctuary, a hoops palace where it rarely loses.
But the Jays were plotting their path back into the game. They'd experienced moments like this before — when they dug holes with slow starts or scoring lulls but empathetically answered back.
This was their chance for a response.
It never came.
After No. 19 Villanova scored the first seven points of the second half, it added a 3-pointer to make it 46-22. The closest CU got after that was 20 points. The Wildcats finished Creighton off with a 75-41 win.
"Unfortunately there's six or seven games (in a season) where you wonder who's in those uniforms," coach Greg McDermott said. "That happened (Wednesday). I think it happens to every team over the course of the season. You hope it doesn't happen when you're playing a team as good as Villanova in their building."
Coincidentally it was just last year that Creighton found itself in a similar spot in the same gym. The Jays fell behind Villanova by 22 points with 17 minutes to go. But that veteran group nearly stormed all the way back, at one point using a 17-0 run to make it 59-54 with three minutes left.
That type of rally didn't happen Wednesday. The night went from bad to worse.
And for the first time this season, these young Jays ended up on the wrong side of a blowout.
"Lots of lessons this year," McDermott said. "This team has learned on the fly all season long. We had a lot of young guys who were out there against some really smart, veteran, tough players."
Creighton just couldn't find its offensive rhythm.
That's the end of the floor where the Jays have displayed the most inconsistency this year, particularly when opponents have tried to use length and strength to neutralize CU's speed advantage.
For Villanova, the key was simple. It gave up 42 points in the paint in the first meeting, a 79-59 Creighton win.
So in the rematch it did all it could to seal off the lane.
The Wildcats regularly switched screens to cut off immediate driving lanes. They sagged off shooters when it was necessary to help plug the paint. They crashed the glass. They hip-checked and bumped CU's guys, almost daring the officials to blow the whistle.
Over the final 14 possessions of the first half, there were only a handful of instances when Creighton even worked the ball into the lane.
A couple post-ups ended with challenged misses. Freshman Trey Alexander drove along the edge of the paint, drew in the defense and then skipped a pass to the opposite wing for an Alex O'Connell 3-pointer. There was also an O'Connell drive where he found Ryan Kalkbrenner about 10 feet from the hoop and the sophomore center maneuvered in for a dunk.
But CU's possessions were otherwise defined by the non-penetrating passes along the perimeter. There were no fouls drawn, four missed 3-pointers, four turnovers and just five points scored over the final 10 minutes of the first half. The second half began similarly, with Creighton clanging three triples off the rim on its first two trips down the floor.
By the time O'Connell curled around a screen, drove with his left hand and finished inside, Villanova led 46-24.
"It was a little too late to get any momentum," senior Ryan Hawkins said.
At least on Wednesday, both Hawkins and McDermott noted that the Jays played at a slower pace than normal, whether they were attacking in transition or running their ball screen actions in the halfcourt. Plus they too often had to attack a set Villanova defense — they didn't get enough stops defensively to ignite their own offense.
It's pretty clear that future opponents will try to replicate the brutish blueprint the Wildcats used to dominate play Wednesday. It's up to CU now to figure out how to respond faster next time.
"We can't let one loss become two or three," Hawkins said. "We've got to nip it and make sure it doesn't happen again."
