What on-court impact will NCAA sanctions have on Creighton basketball?

Creighton has been punished for its links to college basketball's bribery scandal. The NCAA ruled CU guilty of a Level I infraction.
But what kind of impact will those punishments truly have? On next year's team? Or on future squads? Are they so restrictive that the Jays' goals must be readjusted? Or is it simply a public relations blow?
Any assessment of Tuesday's ruling certainly must start here: Creighton did not receive a postseason ban.
That is the most significant of the possible penalties for major rules violations. Without question.
The inability to compete for an NCAA tournament spot would have been crippling for a program like Creighton, which is still working to strengthen its foothold among the sport's elite.
Had the Jays been the only ones in their peer group without a shot at the postseason, how would they motivate (and retain) the current roster or attract new top-tier prospects? That's a nightmare outcome.
And the fallout then would have extended beyond the 2021-22 season.
Perhaps that's why both coach Greg McDermott and the university indicated clearly and emphatically in their statements Tuesday that the NCAA's ruling has no impact on current and future Bluejay players.
Granted, a postseason ban in this case would have been a surprise. But technically it was on the table.
The NCAA's punishment chart indicates that any Level I violation, even if mitigated by other goodwill factors, carries at least a 0-1 year ban. In this instance, the committee went with 0.
So Creighton's current coaching staff can breathe a sigh of relief. Fans too.
It can be argued that any penalty outside of a postseason ban is manageable. Not ideal. Taxing and restrictive, yes. But manageable.
The fine certainly stings, particularly after the pandemic cut off several revenue streams within Creighton's program. According to the most recent data CU filed with the U.S. Department of Education, the Jays spent $9,355,753 on men's basketball — so 1% of that ($93,356) plus $5,000 is now owed to the NCAA.
But elsewhere...
The last time the Jays used all 13 scholarships in one season for men's basketball was the 2016-17 campaign.
They'll lose six official visits over a two-year period and be forced to work with fewer in-person recruiting days (10% less), but their 2021-22 roster is the youngest it's ever been under McDermott. CU has eight scholarship players with four years of eligibility remaining.
It should also be noted that Creighton is on probation for two years, so any subsequent violation would be met with much harsher penalties.
But bottom line, the 2021-22 CU squad can compete for a postseason spot. The allure of March Madness is still in play.
Creighton players can work out this summer knowing there's a chance to repeat last year's run to the Sweet 16. The coaches can keep recruiting to that possibility.
They have a chance to build off the momentum gained in 2021. And at this point, that's what matters inside the Championship Center.
