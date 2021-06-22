What on-court impact will NCAA sanctions have on Creighton basketball?

Creighton's NCAA penalties

» Two years of probation.

» A $5,000 fine plus 1% of program budget.

» A reduction of scholarships by one per year for 2021-22 and 2022-23.

» A reduction of official visits by six during the 2021-22/2022-23.

» A reduction of recruiting person days by 10% for the two-year probationary period.

» Prohibit complimentary admission to home games for all prospects and coaches in November 2021.