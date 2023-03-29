The feeling of promise was overwhelming a summer ago, that what was brewing in Omaha could lead deep into March. Promising sophomores. A prized pluck from the portal. One of the best — arguably the best— defenders in the country.

The formula existed. Nine months later, much of what many hoped for came to life. Creighton men’s basketball made history by advancing to the Elite Eight. Its historic run fell short of the Final Four, but the journey and its stomach-turning ending will be remembered for decades.

As coach Greg McDermott consoled his players in the moments after the Bluejays’ defeat Sunday, his season-ending speech was punctuated by one final promise.

“We’ll be back in this game,” the 13-year CU coach said.

It’s unclear what it’ll look like when Creighton does. The Jays might not ever assemble the exact combination of personalities, talent and skill again. But the program has seemingly elevated itself to the point where it can fill in the gaps and then some.

While people grip onto the historical season that was — still fresh in its wake — Creighton will take the summer to ensure it doesn’t lose that unprecedented sensation that began last summer.

Coaches will have their hands full. And with so many decisions in the wind, it could have its hands tied for awhile.

The Jays will likely do everything in their power to keep most of, if not all of their starting lineup from this season intact. It won’t be so easy. It’s the cost of harboring potential NBA talent. Arthur Kaluma was once a projected first-rounder, and he’s still placed on several mock drafts to go late in this year’s draft. Scouts and writers have eyed Ryan Kalkbrenner, Baylor Scheierman and Trey Alexander as potential second round picks at some point during the season.

Depending on who you ask, anyone could provide a different name from CU’s lineup on who they like most. Fit, ceiling and floor all matter. With different opinions comes different feedback.

At the very least, each of them could — and will likely — submit their names for NBA Draft evaluation. That isn’t quite placing their names in the NBA Draft pool, but instead getting a feel for where executives stand on them and where they could potentially land.

What they hear back might not be enough to move the meter and lure them from the college ranks. While it feels like Kaluma could bet on himself and make the leap anyway, that feeling might not be the same for his counterparts.

Regardless, all five starters, including point guard Ryan Nembhard, will be mulling over their decisions after having met with McDermott. The Jays aren’t so active over the next week anyway, with the facilities likely desolate. But how soon they decide, as well as what they decide, will mostly keep Creighton in place until then.

CU won’t pop up as often in feeds as an Arkansas — though that might be a bad example with how much Eric Musselman has spread himself across the portal year after year. As high-level targets poke their heads into the portal, Creighton likely won’t be attached to as many of them.

Not just because CU’s staff isn’t typically starry-eyed over top talents, instead prioritizing some combination of skill and fit. But because the staff probably won’t openly recruit so many starting caliber players while it feels starters from its most successful team in program history could return. Especially if that talent would conflict with their returners.

The departure of John Christofilis frees up a scholarship. Who Creighton attempts to bring in while using that spot becomes tricky. Any returners from CU’s starting lineup could cause a domino effect, both with who remains and who the staff will have its eyes on.

Beyond players, the staff will need to make some personnel decisions itself. Longtime CU assistant Alan Huss was in North Carolina to be introduced as the newest head coach of High Point men’s basketball Monday afternoon.

Huss, a former Creighton player and a crucial piece of the team’s offensive brain, leaves notable shoes to fill. A summer that might’ve been spent relishing an Elite Eight run could require a lot more thinking than normal.

Photos: Creighton takes on San Diego State in Elite Eight