When Creighton takes on SIU-Edwardsville, it will be a homecoming for coach Brian Barone

Tony Barone only coached Creighton for six years, but his teams, revered for their blue-collar approach, helped reshape the perception of CU's ceiling as a program.

Barone, who died in 2019, had a 102-82 combined record with the Jays, winning two MVC regular season titles and reaching two NCAA tournaments. He's a member of the Jays' athletics Hall of Fame, inducted in 2015.

Brian was courtside for so many of the practices. He remembers the wins, certainly. But also the camaraderie — the team-wide Thanksgiving dinners and the epic ping-pong battles.

"The reason I got into (coaching) is because of those teams," said Barone, who played college ball at Texas A&M and Marquette. "You know how us bad golfers don't hit a lot of good shots? But we might hit a good shot — and then we say, 'OK now, I'm going to keep golfing.' Those Creighton teams for my dad, those were my good golf shots."

He's trying to recreate that culture at SIUE.

Barone said he likes where the Cougars are, too. Nine players came back after a tough year full of injuries and schedule disruptions. They finally got a traditional offseason together — Barone was an interim-turned-fulltime head coach in 2019 before the pandemic struck in 2020.