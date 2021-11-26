When Creighton takes on SIU-Edwardsville, it will be a homecoming for coach Brian Barone

Brian Barone's SIU-Edwardsville team probably wouldn't be facing off against the school where his dad coached without the family connection, yet the significance of the homecoming didn't set in until all his siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins started reaching out these past few weeks.
Barone's in his third year with the Cougars, working to build a program amidst a pandemic. There haven't been too many chances to take a deep breath to reflect.
But he'll surely take a moment Saturday when he steps on the court at the CHI Health Center.
This city and the Creighton program — where his late father, Tony, coached several iconic Bluejay squads from 1985 to 1991 — mean a lot to Brian and his family.
"It was just such a special place for me, with such great memories," Brian Barone said by phone Friday.
He was just a kid back then, growing up in Omaha from second to seventh grade. But he hasn't forgotten.
Barone laughed Friday when he recounted how he'd spend full days on Creighton's campus, sipping orange Gatorade from old practice gym's locker-room machine and lounging out on the team's white leather couches before wandering over to the baseball squad's batting cages to hang with Jim Hendry's squad.
A couple years back, he had an impromptu visit with former Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen to share all those stories. He's sure that conversation helped ensure CU added SIUE to the hoops schedule again (they played in 2017 when Barone was an assistant on staff).
And now, it's happening. Barone's bringing his team to Omaha and at least a couple dozen of his family members are expected to find their way inside the arena to celebrate the experience Saturday.
It'll be some of the same folks who, three decades ago, used to road-trip from Chicago and stay at the Barone house for long weekends. Brian joked that he won't be surprised if they all showed up sporting Creighton gear Saturday — that's just how much admiration there is for the Jays.
"And I didn't really put it together until now," Barone said. "As a coach, you're focused on trying to win games — you're always going to put your team first. ... But the last three or four weeks, everyone's calling and talking, saying they're going to make the Omaha trip."
Tony Barone only coached Creighton for six years, but his teams, revered for their blue-collar approach, helped reshape the perception of CU's ceiling as a program.
Barone, who died in 2019, had a 102-82 combined record with the Jays, winning two MVC regular season titles and reaching two NCAA tournaments. He's a member of the Jays' athletics Hall of Fame, inducted in 2015.
Brian was courtside for so many of the practices. He remembers the wins, certainly. But also the camaraderie — the team-wide Thanksgiving dinners and the epic ping-pong battles.
"The reason I got into (coaching) is because of those teams," said Barone, who played college ball at Texas A&M and Marquette. "You know how us bad golfers don't hit a lot of good shots? But we might hit a good shot — and then we say, 'OK now, I'm going to keep golfing.' Those Creighton teams for my dad, those were my good golf shots."
He's trying to recreate that culture at SIUE.
Barone said he likes where the Cougars are, too. Nine players came back after a tough year full of injuries and schedule disruptions. They finally got a traditional offseason together — Barone was an interim-turned-fulltime head coach in 2019 before the pandemic struck in 2020.
They lost the season opener 88-77 at Marquette, but Barone said he told the group he was proud that he stood the sidelines with them while facing off against his alma mater. He'll tell the players something similar before Saturday's game. SIUE is also set to play at UNO on Tuesday.
"I'm happy I get to bring these guys to my home," Barone said. "We competed pretty well (at Marquette) so hopefully we can do the same (Saturday)."
